Elligo Health Research Names Deirdre BeVard As Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elligo
Health Research, a leading clinical research infrastructure provider
that brings together sponsors, physicians, patients and CROs to improve
clinical trial access and efficiency, has hired Deirdre
BeVard as chief operating officer.
BeVard’s innovative approaches to investigative site training, online
site communities and adaptive study management will support Elligo’s Goes
Direct™ approach by removing barriers to patient participation
and retention and simplifying participation in research studies. In
addition, she will help physicians improve processes and conduct studies
in their own clinics.
Over the past 25 years, BeVard has held leadership roles in clinical
affairs and development operations. Most recently, she was vice
president of development of Nektar Therapeutics. Responsible for
clinical trial leadership, data management and outsourcing, she
increased the company’s capacity to efficiently execute early- and
late-stage trials.
BeVard is a member of the editorial board of Clinical Leader and is also
the recipient of the HBA Rising Star Award from the Healthcare
Businesswomen’s Association. A frequent conference speaker, BeVard will
present Sept. 7 at DPharm in the Innovative Sources and Solutions track,
with a presentation titled “Once Lost, Now Found: Discovering the
last-mile solution to accessing patients in health care.”
“BeVard’s experience and passion for creating clinical trial
efficiencies perfectly align with our core mission,” said John
Potthoff, Ph.D., CEO of Elligo Health Research. “Through her
analysis and fostering of productive stakeholder relationships, she will
create environments that enhance the clinical trial process for
sponsors, physicians and patients.”
To learn more about Elligo Health Research’s work in clinical research,
visit Elligo at DPharm,
Sept. 7-8 in Boston, in Booth #31 or elligodirect.com.
About Elligo:
Elligo
Health Research offers the only platform that brings clinical
research to the clinic, accelerating the development of new
pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device products and therapies.
Elligo Goes Direct™ with an approach that uses electronic
health records and other health data to identify real-world patients and
physicians for participation in clinical studies. It is our mission to
support health care providers by providing personnel, procedures,
technology and infrastructure for clinical research, enabling patients
to participate in research while remaining under the care of their own
trusted physician. Learn more at elligodirect.com.