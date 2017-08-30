Henry Schein (HSIC)'s 20th Annual "Back To School" Program Helps More Than 5,000 Kids Return To The Classroom With Confidence

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is helping children around the world return to the classroom ready to learn by providing them with backpacks, school supplies, and new clothes through its 20th annual "Back to School" program. This year, more than 5,000 children will participate in the program at 30 Henry Schein locations in the U.S., Canada, Scotland, and Spain. Since the program's inception in 1998, it has helped nearly 50,000 children head back to school equipped for success.

In addition to classroom essentials, children participating in the "Back to School" program also receive books and hygiene products donated by Henry Schein, and at many program events, first-day-of-school outfits purchased by Team Schein Members. The "Back to School" program is a flagship initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the company's global corporate social responsibility program.

"For 20 years, our Team Schein Members have helped children in need meet the challenges of a new school year with confidence, and in that time we have watched them grow, mature, and achieve," said Gerry Benjamin, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Henry Schein. "It is rewarding to have played a small part in their achievements, and serves to reinforce our commitment to the 'Back to School' program."

Last Thursday, approximately 550 children and their families participated in a "Back to School" event hosted by the company at its worldwide headquarters in Melville, N.Y. where, in addition to new clothes and school supplies, they also enjoyed dinner, games, music, crafts, dress-up stations, and other fun activities. A video from last week's event can be viewed here https://youtu.be/2oOwaQD7Rq4.

"The backpack that I received at one of these events lasted me until I finished college, so I'm very appreciative of the support my family and I have received through the 'Back to School' program," said previous program participant and Dartmouth College graduate, Keyry Alvarez-Carcamo. "Getting school supplies may seem like a little thing, but it's an opportunity, and meeting all of these great people and volunteers who are going to be in your life for a long time drives home what this program is really all about."

The company partnered with 11 local social service organizations to pre-identify the participating children and their families: Bethany House; Espoir Youth Program, Inc.; Family and Children's Association; Family Service League; Hispanic Counseling Center; Madonna Heights; Nassau County Department of Social Services; Northwell Health, The Raymar Children's Fund; WellLife Network; and YES Community Counseling Center.

"For a family that struggles to make ends meet, the 'Back to School' program means so much more than just a backpack, books, and new clothes," said Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds, President and Chief Executive Officer, Family and Children's Association. "It means that those children are able to walk into the classroom with their heads held high. For more than 130 years, our organization has depended on community partnerships to help our families through difficult times, and Henry Schein has been a valued partner for two decades. We thank Team Schein Members around the world for their kindness and generosity toward those who need it most."

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of "doing well by doing good."

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is the world's largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners.

The company offers a comprehensive selection of products and services, including value-added solutions for operating efficient practices and delivering high-quality care.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 32 countries.

