Clovis Oncology (CLVS) To Present Comprehensive Dataset From Successful ARIEL3 Clinical Trial Program At 2017 ESMO Congress

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) today announced that abstracts
highlighting progress in the rucaparib clinical development program will
be presented at the 2017 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)
Congress taking place September 8-12, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. These
abstracts include a late breaker oral presentation that serves as the
first academic presentation of an expanded dataset from the ARIEL3
clinical study.
ARIEL3 is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial of rucaparib
that enrolled 564 women with platinum-sensitive, high-grade ovarian,
fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. Topline data announced in
June 2017 demonstrate that ARIEL3 successfully achieved the primary
endpoint of improved progression free survival by investigator review
and blinded independent central review (BICR) in each of the three
populations studied: tumor BRCA-mutant, HRD-positive and overall
intent-to-treat populations. The safety of rucaparib observed in ARIEL3
was highly consistent with the U.S. treatment label for rucaparib. The
September 8 ESMO presentation will provide comprehensive, detailed
results of each ARIEL3 endpoint, along with a summary of safety data.
Additionally, two abstracts will provide an overview of the background
and clinical trial design for the ongoing ARIEL4 study of rucaparib in
ovarian cancer and the TRITON2 and TRITON3 studies of rucaparib in
prostate cancer. These studies are evaluating rucaparib in germline and
somatic BRCA-mutated, relapsed, high-grade ovarian cancer, and in
metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer associated with
homologous recombination deficiency, respectively.
“We look forward to presenting the comprehensive dataset from our ARIEL3
clinical trial, which demonstrates rucaparib’s clinically meaningful
benefit in the maintenance setting for women with platinum-sensitive,
advanced ovarian cancer,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of
Clovis Oncology. “It has become increasingly clear that PARP inhibitors
have a significant role to play in the current and future
cancer-treatment paradigm, as monotherapy and potentially in combination
with other therapeutic agents. The abstracts being presented at ESMO
2017 highlight our commitment to leveraging the very exciting potential
of rucaparib in the fight against prostate and ovarian cancer, both
devastating diseases for which we hope rucaparib may be able to offer
new hope to patients and physicians.”
The three rucaparib abstracts accepted for presentation at the 2017 ESMO
congress comprise:
Abstract LBA40– ARIEL3: A Phase 3, Randomised, Double-Blind Study
of Rucaparib vs Placebo Following Response to Platinum-Based
Chemotherapy for Recurrent Ovarian Carcinoma (OC)
Presenter:
Professor Jonathan A. Ledermann, MD, University College London Cancer
Institute and University College London Hospitals, UK
Session:
Proffered paper session, Gynecological Cancers
Date/Time:
Friday, September 8, 16:12-16:24 CEST
Location: Cordoba
Auditorium
This abstract will also be featured in the ESMO
press program from 08:15–09:00 CEST on Sunday, 10 September in Hall 10.
Abstract 988TIP – ARIEL4: An International, Randomised Phase 3
Study of the PARP Inhibitor Rucaparib vs Chemotherapy for the Treatment
of BRCA-Mutated, Relapsed, High-Grade Ovarian Cancer
Presenter:
Dr. Rebecca S. Kristeleit, MD, University College London Cancer
Institute, UK
Session: Poster session
Date/Time:
Saturday, September 9, 13:15-14:15 CEST
Location: Hall 8
Abstract 836TIP – The TRITON Clinical Trial Program: Evaluation
of the PARP Inhibitor Rucaparib in Patients (Pts) with Metastatic
Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) Associated with Homologous
Recombination Deficiency (HRD)
Presenter: Dr. Simon
Chowdhury, MD, Guy’s Hospital & Sarah Cannon Research Institute, UK
Session:
Poster session
Date/Time: Sunday, September 10, 13:15-14:15
CEST
Location: Hall 8
Clovis’ rucaparib presentations and posters will be available online at http://clovisoncology.com/pipeline/scientific-presentations/
as of the time they are presented at the meeting.
Investor/Analyst Briefing and Webcast
Clovis Oncology, Inc. will webcast an investor and analyst briefing in
Madrid on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 PM CEST in conjunction with the
ESMO annual meeting. At this briefing, Clovis Oncology management will
review the rucaparib development program and data presented at ESMO and
answer questions from investors and analysts. This event will be webcast
live and archived for 30 days, and may be accessed from the Clovis
Oncology Investor Events and Presentations webpage at www.clovisoncology.com. The
presentation will begin at 6:00 PM CEST for those institutional
investors and analysts attending this event in Madrid; please RSVP to meetings@clovisoncology.com
to attend.
About Rucaparib
Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3
being developed in ovarian cancer as well as several additional solid
tumor indications. In December 2016, rucaparib became the first PARP
inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as
monotherapy for treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation
(germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer who have
been treated with two or more prior chemotherapies. During the fourth
quarter of 2016, the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA)
submission in Europe for rucaparib in the same ovarian cancer treatment
indication was submitted and accepted for review. By the end of October
2017, Clovis Oncology intends to submit a supplemental New Drug
Application (sNDA) in the U.S. for a second line or later maintenance
treatment indication in ovarian cancer based on the ARIEL3 data, and in
early 2018, plans to file an MAA in Europe for the maintenance treatment
indication upon receipt of a potential approval for the treatment
indication. Studies open for enrollment or under consideration include
ovarian, prostate, breast, pancreatic, gastroesophageal, bladder, lung
and urothelial cancers. Clovis is also developing rucaparib in patients
with mutant BRCA tumors and other DNA repair deficiencies beyond BRCA –
commonly referred to as homologous recombination deficiencies, or HRD.
Clovis holds worldwide rights for rucaparib.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents
in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis
Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer
populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic
tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population
that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is
headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and has additional offices in San
Francisco, California and Cambridge, UK. Please visit clovisoncology.com for
more information.
