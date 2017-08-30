Scientist.com Launches Next-Generation Innovation Hub For Cutting-Edge Drug Research Tools And Technologies

Innovation HubTM Provides Instant Access to
Pharma Industry’s Top Tech
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scientist.com, the world's leading marketplace for outsourced scientific
services, announced today the launch of the Innovation HubTM,
an online repository of cutting-edge life science research tools and
services. The Innovation HubTM includes hundreds of the
latest advances in gene editing, 3D bioprinting, nanotech, organ
on-a-chip, next generation DNA sequencing and whole animal imaging
technologies. The collection is available exclusively to registered
users of the Scientist.com marketplace.
"Our goal is to make it easier for industry, government and academic
scientists to access the latest technical innovations as soon as they
are commercialized,” stated Gursatya "Guru" Singh, Scientist.com’s
Director of Scientific Content. “We bring together next-generation
technologies in one place and make it easy for researchers to connect
with technology experts worldwide.”
The platform uses a music-app style recommendation system that
categorizes commercialized tools and services based on popularity and
potential research applications. Its unique supplier network includes
commercial CROs, academic core facilities, individual academic
laboratories and nonprofit facilities.
"The Innovation HubTM is a great way to find new
technologies and external experts that can help you make discoveries and
meet critical project milestones,” said Anne Marie Quinn, CEO of Montana
Molecular, a leading developer of live cell assays. “Having easy access
to a one-stop shop of the most cutting-edge research tools is a game
changer for life science research.”
About Scientist.com
Scientist.com is the world's leading scientific services marketplace.
The marketplace simplifies research sourcing, saves time and money and
provides access to innovative tools and technologies, while maintaining
full compliance with an organization’s procurement policies.
Scientist.com operates private marketplaces for most of the world’s
major pharmaceutical companies and the US National Institutes of Health
(NIH). Visit scientist.com
to learn more.
