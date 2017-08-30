Scientist.com Launches Next-Generation Innovation Hub For Cutting-Edge Drug Research Tools And Technologies

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scientist.com, the world's leading marketplace for outsourced scientific services, announced today the launch of the Innovation HubTM, an online repository of cutting-edge life science research tools and services. The Innovation HubTM includes hundreds of the latest advances in gene editing, 3D bioprinting, nanotech, organ on-a-chip, next generation DNA sequencing and whole animal imaging technologies. The collection is available exclusively to registered users of the Scientist.com marketplace.

"Our goal is to make it easier for industry, government and academic scientists to access the latest technical innovations as soon as they are commercialized,” stated Gursatya "Guru" Singh, Scientist.com’s Director of Scientific Content. “We bring together next-generation technologies in one place and make it easy for researchers to connect with technology experts worldwide.”

The platform uses a music-app style recommendation system that categorizes commercialized tools and services based on popularity and potential research applications. Its unique supplier network includes commercial CROs, academic core facilities, individual academic laboratories and nonprofit facilities.

"The Innovation HubTM is a great way to find new technologies and external experts that can help you make discoveries and meet critical project milestones,” said Anne Marie Quinn, CEO of Montana Molecular, a leading developer of live cell assays. “Having easy access to a one-stop shop of the most cutting-edge research tools is a game changer for life science research.”

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the world's leading scientific services marketplace. The marketplace simplifies research sourcing, saves time and money and provides access to innovative tools and technologies, while maintaining full compliance with an organization’s procurement policies. Scientist.com operates private marketplaces for most of the world’s major pharmaceutical companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Visit scientist.com to learn more.

