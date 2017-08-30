Kolo Medical To Release A Siliconwave Ultra-High Performance Ultrasound Transducer At IEEE

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolo Medical announced today that it will release its SiliconWave L38-22 Linear Array transducer at the 2017 IEEE International Ultrasonics Symposium (IUS) in Washington DC, September 6-9, 2017. The ultrasound transducer is another of the company's commercially available products based on semiconductor technologies, and is compatible with a wide range of clinical ultrasound platforms. Kolo Medical has received ISO-13485 certification for manufacturing quality management.

SiliconWave transducers are designed to deliver unprecedented levels of performance in ultra-high resolution imaging. The L38-22 linear array transducer with a center frequency of 30MHz enables high performance superficial imaging in emerging applications, such as Dermatology, and improved performance for Rheumatology. This ultra-high resolution design can also be used in MSK diagnosis to image superficial tendons and nerves as well as joints of the wrist, hands, and feet. Kolo Medical with its high frequency high resolution designs continues to support its partners in several research markets.

Kolo Medical is working with several OEM partners to explore innovative transducer designs and optimal clinical performance. The company will showcase the integration of SiliconWave transducers with a commercial ultrasound system at the IUS meeting. The investigational system and high quality images will be available in the Kolo Medical booth #33.

"As we continue to work with our OEM partners towards improving performance and image optimization, Kolo continues to deliver innovative designs for a wide variety of unique applications," said Dr. Yongli Huang, President, Kolo Medical. "Kolo Medical and its maturing SiliconWave technology can deliver a new standard of plug and play transducers designed to improve patient care."

High-frequency, high-resolution transducers are potentially easier to fabricate with Kolo Medical's SiliconWave technology, making ultrasound available for a wider range of applications. Kolo is developing designs for innovative applications in several unique markets, such as catheters, endoscopes, 3D dental, needle guidance, and robotics.

Kolo Medical is the world leader in the next generation of semiconductor ultrasound transducer technology. Setting a new performance standard in clinical diagnostic imaging, Kolo Medical is the first company to offer commercially available capacitive micromachined ultrasound transducer (CMUT) technology with its line of SiliconWave transducers. Visit www.kolomedical.com.

