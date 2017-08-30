|
Five Prime (FPRX) Terminates $460 Million Immuno-oncology Deal With This SoCal Biotech
8/30/2017 7:19:32 AM
After just two years, Five Prime Therapeutics has ducked out of an immuno-oncology collaboration with InhibRx that on signing had a value of more than $460 million.
In a short notice to the SEC, Five Prime said it had delivered a notice of termination to InhibRx for the agreement, which included a wide-ranging license to antibodies targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor (GITR) as well as an option on other targets.
Five Prime paid $10 million upfront in July 2015 for the rights to the GITRs, proteins expressed by the body's T cells that it hoped would help stimulate an immune system attack on cancerous cells. Another $450 million plus—in cash or Five Prime stock—was dependent on progress with the program.
comments powered by