 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Five Prime (FPRX) Terminates $460 Million Immuno-oncology Deal With This SoCal Biotech



8/30/2017 7:19:32 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
After just two years, Five Prime Therapeutics has ducked out of an immuno-oncology collaboration with InhibRx that on signing had a value of more than $460 million.

In a short notice to the SEC, Five Prime said it had delivered a notice of termination to InhibRx for the agreement, which included a wide-ranging license to antibodies targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor (GITR) as well as an option on other targets.

Five Prime paid $10 million upfront in July 2015 for the rights to the GITRs, proteins expressed by the body's T cells that it hoped would help stimulate an immune system attack on cancerous cells. Another $450 million plus—in cash or Five Prime stock—was dependent on progress with the program.

Read at FierceBiotech


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 