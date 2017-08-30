Eiger Biopharma To Present At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for orphan diseases, announced today that David Cory, President and CEO of Eiger, will present a corporate overview and business update at two upcoming meetings in September in New York City.

The 24 th Annual BioCentury NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry Healthcare Conference at 11:30 am ET on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Millennium Broadway, NYC

Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference at 2:10 pm ET on Monday, September 11, 2017 at Lotte New York Palace, NYC

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com under the "Investors" tab. A replay of each webcast will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the live event.

Eiger will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at The 24th Annual BioCentury NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 8, 2017, and at the Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11-12, 2017.

About Eiger

Eiger is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for orphan diseases. We are committed to realizing the full value of promising research from academic research and collaborations, independent investigators, and the pharmaceutical industry to efficiently translate programs into the clinic. Through the repurposing of drugs for orphan diseases, our mission is to systematically reduce the time and cost of the drug development process to more rapidly deliver important medicines to patients. For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

