Edico Genome Launches DRAGEN On DNAnexus' Platform

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Edico Genome and DNAnexus, Inc. today announced the availability of Edico Genome's DRAGEN on DNAnexus' genome informatics and data management platform. Through this integration, new and existing DNAnexus customers will be able to utilize DRAGEN's ultra-rapid Genome Pipeline, significantly reducing costs and turnaround time while enhancing accuracy.

DNAnexus provides a global network for sharing and managing genomic data and tools to accelerate genomics. The platform is optimized to address the challenges of security, scalability and collaboration for organizations that are pursuing genomic-based approaches to health in the clinic and in the lab. DNAnexus' platform is utilized by top biopharmaceutical companies, leading genome centers, pioneering diagnostic test providers, government initiatives and research consortia to accelerate global genomic programs.

"DNAnexus is the go-to solution for secondary analysis tool providers who are seeking a secure, compliant global network to distribute, deploy and expand product offerings," said Richard Daly, chief executive officer of DNAnexus. "DRAGEN is a critical resource for the genomics community, providing ultra-rapid genomic data analysis, significantly reducing costs and turnaround time, and enhancing accuracy. DNAnexus customers can now leverage this powerful Genome Pipeline in a turnkey solution."

Edico Genome's DRAGEN Genome Pipeline is an end-to-end analysis solution that includes advanced algorithms for mapping, aligning, sorting, duplicate marking, variant calling, data compression/decompression and more. DRAGEN utilizes AWS' EC2 F1 instances, which are FPGA-enabled instances in the cloud, to massively accelerate the analysis process while maintaining accuracy and significantly reducing cost. With the launch of AWS' EC2 F1 instances, DRAGEN is now available on cloud-based platforms such as DNAnexus'. The DRAGEN Genome Pipeline can analyze a whole human genome at 30x coverage at a fraction of the cost relative to previous industry standards.

"DNAnexus is a pioneer in cloud-based genome informatics, which enables organizations of all sizes to optimize their work through the company's industry leading applications," said Pieter van Rooyen, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Edico Genome. "Through this partnership, new and existing customers can leverage the cost and time-saving benefits of DRAGEN without upfront infrastructure investment. We look forward to enhancing our offerings by bringing more advanced DRAGEN pipelines to DNAnexus in the coming months."

DRAGEN on DNAnexus will be available at a reduced rate from Aug. 28 to Oct. 31, 2017. For more information about the trial, please visit here.

About Edico Genome

The use of next-generation sequencing is growing at an unprecedented pace, creating a need for easy to implement infrastructure that enables rapid, accurate and cost-effective processing and storage of this big data. Edico Genome has created a patented, end-to-end platform solution for analysis of next-generation sequencing data, DRAGEN, which speeds whole genome data analysis from hours to minutes while maintaining high accuracy and reducing costs. Top clinicians and researchers are utilizing the platform to achieve faster diagnoses for critically ill newborns, cancer patients and expecting parents waiting on prenatal tests, and faster results for scientists and drug developers.

For more information, visit www.EdicoGenome.com or follow @EdicoGenome.

About DNAnexus

DNAnexus combines expertise in computing and bioinformatics to create the global network for genomics, operating in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including China), South America, and Africa. The secure, scalable, and collaborative DNAnexus Platform helps thousands of researchers across a spectrum of industries biopharmaceutical, bioagricultural, sequencing services, clinical diagnostics, government, and research consortia accelerate their genomics programs globally. For more information on DNAnexus, please visit www.dnanexus.com or follow the company @DNAnexus.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edico-genome-launches-dragen-on-dnanexus-platform-300511339.html

SOURCE Edico Genome