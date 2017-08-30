 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Medtech Should Keep Its Lobbying Expectations Low In 2017



8/30/2017 7:07:58 AM

Political chaos means fewer opportunities for the medtech industry to get much done in Congress this year, says Clayton Hall, VP of government affairs for the Medical Device Manufacturers Assn.

When it comes to permanent repeal of the 2.3% medical device excise tax that was part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, there are fewer legislative opportunities, Hall said during a webinar hosted Aug. 23 by Medmarc Insurance Group.

“There are opportunities – fewer and fewer though to get full repeal. So the likeliest outcome right now is probably an additional suspension.

