Array BioPharma (ARRY) To Present BEACON CRC Safety Lead-In And COLUMBUS Part 2 Results At European Society For Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO)

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Array BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule cancer therapies, announced today that results from the Phase 3 BEACON CRC safety lead-in study in BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer and the Phase 3 COLUMBUS Part 2 study in BRAF-mutant melanoma will be presented at the 2017 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Madrid, Spain on September 9. In addition, Array will host an investor reception and webcast on September 9.

BEACON CRC SAFETY LEAD-IN DATA

A presentation of data from the safety lead-in will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 1:15 2:15 pm CEST (7:15 8:15 am EDT). The presentation will include details on the safety and tolerability profile of the triplet therapy, encorafenib + binimetinib + cetuximab, as well as preliminary measures of efficacy including overall response rate and available durability results.

Abstract #517P: BEACON CRC: Safety Lead-In (SLI) for the Combination of Binimetinib (BINI), Encorafenib (ENCO), and Cetuximab (CTX) in Patients (Pts) with BRAFV600E Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC)

COLUMBUS PART 2 TRIAL DATA

Data from Part 2 of the Phase 3 study will be featured as an oral presentation on Saturday, September 9 at 2:45 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) (8:45 am EDT). The presentation will include progression free survival, objective response rate, dose intensity, safety and tolerability.

Abstract #1215O: Results of COLUMBUS Part 2: A Phase 3 Trial of Encorafenib (ENCO) Plus Binimetinib (BINI) Versus ENCO in BRAF-Mutant Melanoma

ARRAY INVESTOR RECEPTION AND WEBCAST: Array will host an investor reception during ESMO 2017 where key opinion leaders in the colorectal cancer field, including Dr. Scott Kopetz, M.D. Anderson and Dr. Axel Grothey, Mayo Clinic will give presentations covering the BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer landscape and data from the BEACON CRC safety lead-in. The presentations will be webcast (live and replay), for those who wish to participate remotely.

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2017 Time: 4:00-6:00 PM CEST (10:00 am 12-noon EDT) Location: Neuvo Boston Hotel, Madrid, Spain RSVP: https://www.eiseverywhere.com/arrayesmo2017

Listen Only Dials Toll-Free: (844) 464-3927 Toll: (765) 507-2598 Spain, Madrid 914142503 UK, London 08000288438 Pass Code: 72381291 Webcast: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/ymy57qcj

Additional data from Array BioPharma and partner compounds will also be presented at ESMO.

All abstracts can be accessed on August 30, 2017 at 6:05 pm EDT through the ESMO website, http://www.esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-2017-Congress. After the presentation and poster are public, they will be available as PDFs on Array's website at www.arraybiopharma.com.

About Binimetinib and Encorafenib

MEK and BRAF are key protein kinases in the MAPK signaling pathway (RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK). Research has shown this pathway regulates several key cellular activities including proliferation, differentiation, survival and angiogenesis. Inappropriate activation of proteins in this pathway has been shown to occur in many cancers, such as melanoma, colorectal and thyroid cancers. Binimetinib is a late-stage small molecule MEK inhibitor and encorafenib is a late-stage small molecule BRAF inhibitor, both of which target key enzymes in this pathway. Binimetinib and encorafenib are being studied in clinical trials in advanced cancer patients, including the Phase 3 BEACON CRC trial with encorafenib in combination with cetuximab with or without binimetinib in patients with BRAF V600E-mutant colorectal cancer. On July 5, 2017, Array announced that it submitted two NDAs to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support use of the combination of binimetinib 45 mg twice daily and encorafenib 450 mg once daily (COMBO450) for the treatment of patients with BRAF-mutant advanced, unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The submissions are supported by data from the pivotal Phase 3 COLUMBUS study. In addition, Array's European partner, Pierre Fabre, announced on August 28, 2017, that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated the review of the Marketing Authorization Applications (MAAs) for binimetininb and encorafenib.

Binimetinib and encorafenib are investigational medicines and are not currently approved in any country.

Array BioPharma retains exclusive rights to binimetinib and encorafenib in key markets including the U.S., Canada and Israel. Array has granted Ono Pharmaceutical exclusive rights to commercialize both products in Japan and South Korea and Pierre Fabre exclusive rights to commercialize both products in all other countries, including Europe, Asia and Latin America.

About Array BioPharma

Array BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. Eight registration studies are currently advancing related to seven Array-owned or partnered drugs: binimetinib (MEK162), encorafenib (LGX818), selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca), danoprevir (partnered with Roche), ipatasertib (partnered with Genentech), larotrectinib (partnered with Loxo Oncology) and tucatinib (partnered with Cascadian Therapeutics).

Array BioPharma Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the future development plans of binimetinib and encorafenib, and the timing of the announcement of further results of clinical trials for binimetinib and encorafenib; expectations regarding the timing of regulatory filings for binimetinib and encorafenib and regarding approval of binimetinib and encorafenib for BRAF-mutant melanoma; expectations that events will occur that will result in greater value for Array; and the potential for the results of current and further clinical trials to support regulatory approval or the marketing success of binimetinib and encorafenib. Specifically, there is no assurance that results from the COLUMBUS study, including Parts 1 and 2, will satisfy the requirements of regulatory authorities necessary to file an application for marketing approval, or that if such application is accepted, that it will be approved. These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 10-K, in our quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, and in other reports filed by Array with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because these statements reflect our current expectations concerning future events, our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the determination by the FDA that results from clinical trials are not sufficient to support registration or marketing approval of binimetinib and encorafenib; our ability to effectively and timely conduct clinical trials in light of increasing costs and difficulties in locating appropriate trial sites and in enrolling patients who meet the criteria for certain clinical trials; risks associated with our dependence on third-party service providers to successfully conduct clinical trials within and outside the United States; our ability to achieve and maintain profitability and maintain sufficient cash resources; and our ability to attract and retain experienced scientists and management. We are providing this information as of August 30, 2017. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements or of anticipated or unanticipated events that alter any assumptions underlying such statements.

