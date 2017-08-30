Medtronic (MDT) Invests Another $40 Million Into Mazor Robotics

Conference Call Today at 8:30 AM EDT (3:30PM IDT)
CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE: MZOR; NASDAQGM: MZOR), a pioneer and a leader
in the field of surgical guidance systems, today announced that it has
entered the next phase of its strategic partnership with Medtronic
earlier than planned and their existing agreements have been amended
accordingly. The agreements provide for the conversion of the commercial
relationship between the parties, with Medtronic assuming exclusive
worldwide distribution of the Mazor X system, and Medtronic making a $40
million third tranche investment in Mazor. These developments are a
result of the early achievement of certain sales and marketing
milestones by both companies, as well as higher than expected global
market acceptance and demand for the Mazor X system. Medtronic and Mazor
originally entered into a strategic agreement in May 2016.
“Mazor
Robotics’ technology and Medtronic’s navigation capabilities and implant
systems provide spine surgeons with complete procedural solutions that
advance the standard of care and will help surgeons maximize
predictability and efficiency.”
Key Highlights Include:
-
Medtronic assumes exclusive global spine market commercial
responsibility for the Mazor X Surgical Assurance Platform and its
accessories.
-
The implementation of annual minimums for purchase of Mazor X systems
by Medtronic with a cumulative potential of hundreds of Mazor X
systems over a four and a half-year period.
-
Approximately 30 members of the current Mazor sales organization are
expected to join Medtronic to assure continuation of the current
momentum.
-
Co-development of future products for the spine market that combine
Mazor Robotics’ core expertise in surgical planning and
precision-guided surgical systems with Medtronic’s navigation
capabilities and implant systems. The first results of this combined
and synergistic effort are expected to be demonstrated this fall.
-
Mazor will continue to provide service to the global installed base of
the Mazor X.
-
A shared economic incentive to continue developing products and
services that maintain innovation leadership and utilization of Mazor
Robotics clinical solutions.
-
Medtronic will invest $40 million in Mazor Robotics’ American
Depository Shares (ADS) at a price of $38.46 per ADS, which represents
the weighted average of the closing price of Mazor’s ADS on Nasdaq
over the past 20 trading days. This third tranche of investment in
Mazor by Medtronic will bring Medtronic’s total investment in Mazor to
$72 million, representing approximately 11.9% of the outstanding
shares post investment and 10.6% of the fully diluted shares
outstanding post investment. Mazor will also issue to Medtronic
warrants to purchase an additional 1.21 million Mazor ADSs at an
exercise price of $44.23 per ADS. The exercise price represents a 15%
premium over the per share price for the $40 million equity
investment. Medtronic has the right to exercise the warrants
immediately in whole or in part, for cash, and they expire after 18
months. Assuming the full exercise of the warrants, Medtronic’s
investment in Mazor will reach $125 million and its ownership could
increase to 4.2 million ADSs, or 14.2%, based on the current number of
ADSs outstanding on a fully diluted basis. Closing of the $40 million
equity investment is expected to take place on or around September 12,
2017.
“Medtronic is our valued strategic partner and together we have achieved
the desired outcome for Phase I well ahead of our original plan,”
commented Ori Hadomi, Chief Executive Officer. “I believe that the move
to this next phase reinforces our significant leadership position in the
growing market for surgical guidance systems for spine procedures. Our
strategic partnership will allow hospitals in new markets around the
world to have access to the Mazor X and gain the clinical benefits that
this technology offers.
“The strategic partnership between Mazor and Medtronic has already
resulted in 59 Mazor X system orders since the October 2016 launch and
reflects an accelerated sales cycle due to customers’ eagerness to adopt
our solutions for the spine market,” added Mr. Hadomi. “Now, as
commercial responsibility for the Mazor X in the spine market shifts to
Medtronic, the annual minimums for sale of Mazor X systems agreed to by
the two companies are expected to drive substantial improvement in
Mazor’s financial results during the next several years. Together we
will be able to further advance our robust jointly-developed product
pipeline for the spine market, to make a difference for patients while
Mazor also pursues new opportunities to apply our innovative
technologies to other medical needs.”
“Moving to the next phase of our strategic partnership demonstrates our
shared passion for transforming how spine surgery is done,” said Doug
King, senior vice president & president of the Medtronic Spine division,
which is part of Medtronic's Restorative Therapies Group. “Mazor
Robotics’ technology and Medtronic’s navigation capabilities and implant
systems provide spine surgeons with complete procedural solutions that
advance the standard of care and will help surgeons maximize
predictability and efficiency.”
Mazor will continue to manufacture and recognize revenues for Mazor X
system sales, disposable kits and service fees all of which will be sold
at contractual pricing agreed with Medtronic. The contracted pricing is
at a lower rate than Mazor realized through its direct sales channel. In
addition, Mazor will be entitled to certain synergy fees associated with
the use of Medtronic implants in Mazor Robotics' installed base. Moving
from direct sales to a strategic distribution model is expected to
immediately reduce Mazor’s annual operating expenses by approximately
$13 million. Trailing 12-month operating expenses for Mazor totaled
$52.7 million.
The proceeds from the investment will further strengthen Mazor’s balance
sheet and provide the resources to continue to collaborate with
Medtronic to develop innovative solutions for the spine market, as well
as develop innovative solutions for other potential markets.
Mazor will continue to independently develop and market globally the
Renaissance Surgical Guidance System, which was first launched in 2011.
Efforts for Renaissance will be focused on certain market segments for
which the Renaissance provides significant customer added value.
