YiSheng BioPharma Announces New Breakthrough Results On YS-ON-001 In Multiple Solid Tumor Experiments

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Yisheng Biopharma Co., Ltd. ("Yisheng Biopharma"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on research, development, manufacturing, sales and marketing of immuno-oncology products and vaccines, today announced that its first-in-class immuno-oncology product candidate, YS-ON-001, demonstrated strong anti-tumor efficacy as a standalone therapy and synergistic effect when combined with antibody blocking programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) in multiple animal models of solid tumors.

YS-ON-001 is a clinical stage biologic product that showed broad immunomodulating effects, such as induction of anti-tumor cytokines, activation of NK cells, regulation of macrophage polarization, and suppression of regulatory T cells. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted YS-ON-001 orphan drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma in 2016.

Mr. Yi Zhang, the Chairman and CEO at Yisheng Biopharma, commented, "We are pleased to report a new set of data that YS-ON-001 has demonstrated broad anti-tumor properties against breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer and prostate cancer in animal experiments. In particular, YS-ON-001 was shown superior as compared to anti-PD-1 antibody. Its combo therapy with anti-PD-1 antibody exhibited superior efficacy as compared to the anti-PD-1 antibody alone against multiple cancer targets, including the triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), a more aggressive type among breast cancers."

"Today's results bode well for us to believe in the promising potential of YS-ON-001 as a new therapeutic paradigm in the emerging immune-oncology field, especially in these tumor type where there is significant unmet medical need. Such data amplifies its unique immunological mechanism, good safety and compelling anti-tumor activity against multiple cancers as compared to the first-line chemotherapies or targeted therapies in our previous studies. YS-ON-001 is currently in clinical trials in advanced solid tumors. These data bode well for our medical rationale in the upcoming clinical studies. We are working closely with the regulatory authorities in multiple countries to bring this potentially effective treatment to cancer patients," continued Mr. Zhang.

About YS-ON-001

YS-ON-001 is a clinical stage biological product based on our proprietary technology developed in-house at Yisheng Biopharma. It is a multi-component complex with broad immunomodulating properties, such as promoting Th1-biased immunity, inducing the activation and proliferation of dendritic cell (DC), B and natural killer cells (NK cells), promoting macrophage M1 polarization and downregulating regulatory T cells. YS-ON-001 demonstrates excellent efficacy and safety in animal studies against multiple solid tumors.

About Yisheng Biopharma Co., Ltd.

Yisheng Biopharma Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Beijing, China, focusing on the research, development, manufacturing and sales and marketing of immunological and vaccine products, with approximately 1000 employees in China, the USA and Singapore.

