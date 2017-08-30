Nordic Nanovector: Share Capital Increase Registered

OSLO, Norway, Aug 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") (OSE: NANO) on 10 July 2017 where the Company announced that the board of directors of the Company had resolved to increase the Company's share capital in connection with board members exercise of RSUs.

The share capital increase has been duly registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following such registration the Company's share capital is NOK 9,808,880.40 divided into 49,044,402 shares, each with a nominal of NOK 0.20.

For further information, please contact:

Tone Kvåle

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +47-91-51-95-76

E-mail: tkvale@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugate (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin®, alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 1H 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 3.2 of the Continuing obligations for listed companies.

