Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Reports Results For First Quarter

STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) today reported results for its first quarter ended July 31, 2017.

Sales for the quarter were $33,881,000, a decrease of 9% from sales of $37,279,000 in the prior year first quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $1,148,000, down 12% or $0.42 per diluted share, as compared to net earnings of $1,300,000, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the first quarter last year.

Sales were down $3.4 million in the first quarter due to timing of customer demand, while the Company's order backlog grew $25 million. As a result, the order backlog increased 29% to $111.2 million as of July 31, 2017, as compared to $86.2 million as of July 31, 2016.

The Company continues to increase its manufacturing capacity to satisfy the increase in customer demand. At the same time, the Company's gross margins are benefiting from the continued execution of its cost and productivity programs.

The Company's balance sheet and financial condition remain strong. Unrestricted cash on hand was $12,021,000 at the end of the quarter, including a large customer advance payment, as compared to $6,711,000 at the end of the first quarter last year. Working capital was $34,071,000 as compared to $30,815,000 at the end of the first quarter last year. Short-term debt and interest rate swaps were $3,539,000 at the end of the quarter, as compared to $6,958,000 at the end of the first quarter last year, and long-term debt was $2,139,000 as compared to $3,244,000 at the end of the first quarter last year. The debt-to-equity ratio at July 31, 2017 was .15-to-1, as compared to .27-to-1 at July 31, 2016.

"During the first quarter we continued to close major orders in the marketplace due to our reputation for quality and service as evidenced by the significant increase of our order backlog. Looking forward, the Company is competing for a number of large projects that will continue to strengthen the order backlog as they are awarded," said David M. Rausch, Kewaunee's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Customers turn to Kewaunee in recognition of our ability to deliver large complex projects on a global scale. I remain optimistic that fiscal year 2018 will result in increased sales and earnings."

About Kewaunee Scientific

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. Products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters is located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India, Singapore, and China. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. The Company's China headquarters and sales office are located in Shanghai, China. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Thomas D. Hull III

704/871-3290

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)













Three months ended



July 31,



2017

2016 Net sales

$ 33,881

$ 37,279 Cost of products sold

27,060

30,140 Gross profit

6,821

7,139 Operating expenses

5,133

5,078 Operating earnings

1,688

2,061 Other income

168

119 Interest expense

(59)

(80) Earnings before income taxes

1,797

2,100 Income tax expense

605

770 Net earnings

1,192

1,330 Less: net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest

44

30 Net earnings attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

$ 1,148

$ 1,300









Net earnings per share attributable to







Kewaunee Scientific Corporation stockholders







Basic

$0.42

$0.48 Diluted

$0.42

$0.48









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding







Basic

2,712

2,693 Diluted

2,755

2,707





























Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)













July 31,

April 30,



2017

2017 Assets

(Unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,021

$ 12,506 Restricted Cash

1,471

1,435 Receivables, less allowances

23,635

29,889 Inventories

17,001

14,935 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,556

1,047 Total Current Assets

55,684

59,812 Net property, plant and equipment

13,776

14,027 Other assets

7,104

7,077 Total Assets

$ 76,564

$ 80,916









Liabilities and Equity







Short-term borrowings and interest rate swaps

$ 3,539

$ 3,591 Current portion of long-term debt

1,105

918 Accounts payable

11,933

11,995 Other current liabilities

5,036

10,423 Total Current Liabilities

21,613

26,927 Other non-current liabilities

10,764

10,732 Total Liabilities

32,377

37,659 Noncontrolling interest

418

374 Kewaunee Scientific Corporation stockholders' equity

43,769

42,883 Total Equity

44,187

43,257 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 76,564

$ 80,916

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kewaunee-scientific-reports-results-for-first-quarter-300511254.html

SOURCE Kewaunee Scientific Corporation