3 Drugmakers With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%



8/30/2017 6:50:45 AM

There are fewer healthcare stocks with high yields than you might think. At least that's the case depending on your definition of "healthcare stocks" and "high yields." If you think a high-yield stock should boast a minimum 3% yield and that healthcare stocks should exclude real estate investment trusts (REITs) that specialize in healthcare, you could count all of the stocks that meet the criteria on your fingers and toes with some to spare.

But of the relatively few stocks that do meet that criteria, there are several that look like smart picks right now. Here's why AbbVie, Pfizer and Sanofi are three healthcare stocks with dividends yielding more than 3% that appear especially attractive.

Read at Motley Fool


