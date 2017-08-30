 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Fired Pfizer (PFE) Scientist Slated for 2 More Retractions, Bringing the Total to 7



8/30/2017 6:45:10 AM

Pfizer has discovered two additional papers that merit retraction from the lab of a former employee. One of the papers, published in Clinical Cancer Research, was retracted earlier this month.

Last year, Pfizer requested retractions of five papers from the lab of breast cancer researcher Min-Jean Yin, who was fired after an investigation revealed image duplication. The papers were first questioned on PubPeer. By April 2017, all five papers had been retracted.

After the initial probe, the pharmaceutical giant conducted a follow-up review of papers originating from Yin’s lab (which Leonid Schneider posted about on May 23).

