The 1 Drugmaker That Looks Expensive But is Actually Cheap
8/30/2017 6:40:56 AM
A stock's price -- or even its current valuation -- rarely tells the whole story regarding its ability to produce respectable returns on capital over the long term. In fact, deep value can be tremendously difficult to quantify in many cases -- leading to some stocks being incorrectly viewed as expensive based on short-term valuation metrics.
Armed with this insight, we asked three of our investors which stocks with rich valuations they think might be attractive long-term buys. They suggested BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Activision Blizzard, and BlackRock. Read on to find out more.
A seesaw showing the words price and value at opposing ends.
