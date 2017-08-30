Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
How the New Green Card Policies Could Affect San Diego and Other Biotech Regions
Tweet
8/30/2017 6:37:09 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Keeping in line with President Donald Trump’s demand for increased scrutiny of potential immigrants, the federal government announced this week that all workers seeking green cards through their jobs will have to go through in-person interviews.
People who have called for more intense vetting of immigrants and refugees celebrated the policy change, saying that any additional checks are a good idea. Immigration attorneys who specialize in employment-based visa applications critiqued the decision, saying that requiring interviews will only further clog a sluggish system without giving any real benefit.
Read at
San Diego Union Tribune
Related News
Allergan
(AGN) is Laying Off 109 Employees in SoCal, Effective October 23
Job Cuts and Facility Reductions Loom Over SoCal's
ImmunoCellular
(IMUC)
InVivo Therapeutics
(NVIV) Slashes 39% of Jobs and Cuts Two R&D Programs in Restructuring
Gilead
(GILD) to Unveil New SoCal Facility That Could House Up to 500 Employees
Pfizer
(PFE) Picks Dramatic Skyscraper for Its New HQ in the Big Apple
How
Roche
(RHHBY)'s $300 Million Campus Transformation Targets the New Generation of Biotech Workers
The Not So Hidden Costs of
NIH
Budget Cuts Drag Down PhDs
Bayer HealthCare
(BAY) Expansion Brings New Jobs to the Bay Area
Biotech Startups Flock to the Suburbs Over Rising Rent Prices
5 Reasons Biotech Entrepreneurs Absolutely, Positively Need
Neil Young
,
Miles Davis
And
Liszt
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
San Diego Union Tribune
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs