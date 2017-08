How the New Green Card Policies Could Affect San Diego and Other Biotech Regions

Keeping in line with President Donald Trump’s demand for increased scrutiny of potential immigrants, the federal government announced this week that all workers seeking green cards through their jobs will have to go through in-person interviews.People who have called for more intense vetting of immigrants and refugees celebrated the policy change, saying that any additional checks are a good idea. Immigration attorneys who specialize in employment-based visa applications critiqued the decision, saying that requiring interviews will only further clog a sluggish system without giving any real benefit.