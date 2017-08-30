Employer:
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Cancer Startup
Torque Therapeutics
Nabs $21 Million and Sets Up Shop in Kendall Square
8/30/2017 6:33:41 AM
Torque Therapeutics, a stealthy Cambridge biotech that is seeking to harness the power of the immune system to fight cancer, has raised $21 million from Flagship Pioneering and other investors.
Torque Therapeutics is developing treatments that weaponize the body’s immune system to attack tumors, an increasingly popular field known as immunotherapy.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
Biotech/Pharma - Finance
Biotech/Pharma - Real Estate