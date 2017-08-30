 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Cancer Startup Torque Therapeutics Nabs $21 Million and Sets Up Shop in Kendall Square



8/30/2017 6:33:41 AM

Torque Therapeutics, a stealthy Cambridge biotech that is seeking to harness the power of the immune system to fight cancer, has raised $21 million from Flagship Pioneering and other investors.

Torque Therapeutics is developing treatments that weaponize the body’s immune system to attack tumors, an increasingly popular field known as immunotherapy.



