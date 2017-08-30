Employer:
Why
AVEO Oncology
(
AVEO
) Lost As Much As 19% Yesterday
8/30/2017
What Happened
Shares of biopharma AVEO Pharmaceuticals sank 19% Tuesday after investors had more time to digest Monday's news. That was, the company announced that the drug Fotivda gained marketing approval in the European Union for treating advanced renal cell carcinoma.
Tuesday's drop seems to be stemming from more complex factors being taken into account, or investors cashing out to lock in their gains.
Read at
Motley Fool
