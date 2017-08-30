 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Why AVEO Oncology (AVEO) Lost As Much As 19% Yesterday



8/30/2017 6:25:11 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
What Happened

Shares of biopharma AVEO Pharmaceuticals sank 19% Tuesday after investors had more time to digest Monday's news. That was, the company announced that the drug Fotivda gained marketing approval in the European Union for treating advanced renal cell carcinoma.

Tuesday's drop seems to be stemming from more complex factors being taken into account, or investors cashing out to lock in their gains.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 