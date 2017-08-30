Abbott (ABT) And The Abbott Fund Donate $1 Million To Support Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and its foundation, the Abbott Fund, are providing $1 million in grants and healthcare and nutrition products to help deliver immediate relief following Hurricane Harvey and the devastating flooding affecting Texas and Louisiana.

The Abbott Fund is providing $900,000 in grants to the American Red Cross, Americares and Direct Relief. Abbott is donating $100,000 in healthcare and nutrition products to relief organizations providing on-the-ground support in affected communities.

These donations build on earlier work with our partners Direct Relief and Feeding America to help communities prepare for the 2017 hurricane season. Abbott nutrition and healthcare products were stored at health clinics and food banks in advance of hurricane season, including in Louisiana and Texas. As a result, these clinics and food banks were able to quickly respond to meet immediate needs following Hurricane Harvey. For more information on our hurricane prep efforts, click here.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey, and the many people and organizations working to help families in the affected communities," said Miles D. White, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "Abbott and the Abbott Fund are working together with trusted relief organizations to help meet immediate needs today, and to help communities recover after the storm."

About Abbott and the Abbott Fund:

As part of its commitment to helping people build better lives and stronger communities, Abbott has a long history of providing humanitarian relief around the world. Over the past decade, Abbott and its foundation the Abbott Fund have provided more than $40 million in funding and products to help meet both immediate needs and support long-term recovery efforts. In recent years, this included a rapid response to earthquakes in Chile, China and Haiti, typhoons in the Philippines and Vietnam, and hurricanes in the U.S.

At Abbott, we're committed to helping people live their best possible life through the power of health. For more than 125 years, we've brought new products and technologies to the world in nutrition, diagnostics, medical devices and branded generic pharmaceuticals that create more possibilities for more people at all stages of life. Today, 94,000 of us are working to help people live not just longer, but better, in the more than 150 countries we serve. Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews and @AbbottGlobal.

The Abbott Fund is a philanthropic foundation established by Abbott in 1951. The Abbott Fund's mission is to create healthier global communities by investing in creative ideas that promote science, expand access to healthcare and strengthen communities worldwide. For more information on the Abbott Fund, visit www.abbottfund.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-and-the-abbott-fund-donate-1-million-to-support-hurricane-harvey-relief-efforts-300511024.html

SOURCE Abbott