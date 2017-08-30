Digital Skin Imaging to Create 100+ Jobs in New Hampshire

Governor Sununu Welcomes New Digital Skin Imaging Medical Device Company to Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Governor Chris Sununu is pleased to welcome Digital Skin Imaging (DSI Acquisition Inc.), a new high-tech medical device company, to Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The welcome event will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM at Medtronic, 180 International Drive in Portsmouth, NH. Speakers will include Governor Sununu, Karleen Seybold, CEO of DSI, and Linda Fanaras, EVP of DSI. The event is open to the public and the media.

As part of his 100 Businesses in 100 Days initiative launched early in his term, Governor Sununu met with DSI’s CEO Karleen Seybold to discuss the relocation of DSI to New Hampshire. The Governor’s goal through his 100 Businesses in 100 Days initiative was to connect with out-of-state businesses – with a focus on technology, manufacturing, and aerospace – and learn what they wanted and needed in order to relocate to New Hampshire. This initiative is part of the Governor’s greater commitment to stimulating economic development, and bringing more businesses into the state.

Governor Sununu said, “Workforce, jobs, and quality of life are all interconnected. By attracting many great companies like Digital Skin Imaging, we can reach that critical mass of opportunities for new workers. By combining those opportunities with our unparalleled quality of life, we can ensure a vibrant and dynamic new workforce, and unleash the untapped potential of New Hampshire’s economy.”

Karleen Seybold, CEO of DSI, stated, “We are excited by the opportunity to join many great technology businesses in New Hampshire. As a first-to-market total body imaging solution in its early stages, DSI is seeking growth capital through an engagement with US Capital Partners, San Francisco, CA. Our goals align with the NH initiative, and we plan to build a >$100m company over the next five years. We are looking forward to bringing hundreds of new jobs and opportunities to New Hampshire and the Portsmouth area.”

Welcome Event Information:

VIP Guest

Governor Chris Sununu

Date/Time:

Tuesday, August 29

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Event Location:

Medtronic

180 International Drive

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Presented by:

Karleen Seybold, Digital Skin Imaging (DSI Acquisition Inc.), CEO

Linda Fanaras, Digital Skin Imaging (DSI Acquisition Inc.), EVP

Patrick Steele, US Capital Partners, Sr. Vice President

RSVP:

Contact: Linda Fanaras, 617-869-1668

RSVP: lfanaras(at)digitalskinimaging(dot)com

About Digital Skin Imaging

Digital Skin Imaging offers DermSpectra™, an innovative, automated total body digital skin imaging system that enables physicians to detect, track, and monitor critical skin changes (skin cancers, eczema, moles, psoriasis, and rashes) to ensure the best healthcare outcomes for patients. Installed in medical centers throughout the US, this new technology equips physicians with a state-of-the-art, powerful skin and body imaging tool that aids in the detection of skin cancers. Dedicated to the advancement of medical technologies in early skin disease detection, the DermSpectra product is rapidly gaining adoption by the medical community, government, and general public.

For more information, call 1-800-610-2079.

DermSpectra is a trademark of DSI Acquisition Inc.

