Why Gilead (GILD) Could Take Out Juno (JUNO) But Face Major Competition From This Biotech Giant



8/30/2017 6:08:05 AM

What happened

Shares of Juno Therapeutics are up by double digits for the second day in a row on extremely heavy volume. The catalyst behind this continued surge higher is the nearly $12 billion buyout of rival adoptive cell therapy company Kite Pharma by Gilead Sciences yesterday.

As of 1:26 p.m. EDT, investors have already bid up Juno's shares by another 18%. If this sizable move northward holds -- and all signs indicate that it will -- Juno's shares will end up gaining 40% in just the first two trading sessions of this week.

