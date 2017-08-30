|
Why Gilead (GILD) Could Take Out Juno (JUNO) But Face Major Competition From This Biotech Giant
8/30/2017 6:08:05 AM
What happened
Shares of Juno Therapeutics are up by double digits for the second day in a row on extremely heavy volume. The catalyst behind this continued surge higher is the nearly $12 billion buyout of rival adoptive cell therapy company Kite Pharma by Gilead Sciences yesterday.
As of 1:26 p.m. EDT, investors have already bid up Juno's shares by another 18%. If this sizable move northward holds -- and all signs indicate that it will -- Juno's shares will end up gaining 40% in just the first two trading sessions of this week.
