FDA Grants Accelerated Approval for The Medicines Company (MDCO)'s UTI Drug

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) today announced that the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved VABOMERE™ (meropenem and
vaborbactam) for injection for the treatment of adult patients with
complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis,
caused by designated susceptible Enterobacteriaceae – Escherichia
coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Enterobacter cloacae species complex.
VABOMERE is a drug containing meropenem, an antibacterial, and
vaborbactam, which inhibits certain types of resistance mechanisms used
by bacteria.
VABOMERE addresses gram-negative bacteria that produce beta-lactamase
enzymes that have spread in the United States and Europe, particularly
the Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemase (KPC) enzyme.
KPC-producing bacteria are responsible for a large majority of all
carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae in the United States and are
classified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to be an urgent
antimicrobial resistance threat. VABOMERE was granted priority review
and approval as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) in
accordance with the Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now (GAIN) Act,
which made VABOMERE eligible for the FDA’s fast-track program, and
approval now secures a five-year regulatory extension of exclusivity
under the Hatch-Waxman Act, which means that patent coverage and
exclusivity in the United States are expected to extend into 2031.
VABOMERE was developed by The Medicines Company’s Infectious Disease
Business and is a key addition to its leading portfolio of infectious
disease products that provide broad treatment coverage for many of the
highest-priority, drug-resistant pathogens identified by the CDC and the
World Health Organization (WHO).
“We are grateful to the FDA for working with us to advance the
development and approval of VABOMERE for cUTI on an accelerated basis to
make this important treatment available to physicians and patients, who
carry significant risks of death and mortality, at the soonest possible
time,” said Clive Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of The
Medicines Company. “VABOMERE represents a significant new advancement in
addressing KPC-producing Enterobacteriaceae, for which there are
currently limited treatment options. We look forward to a successful
U.S. launch of VABOMERE, leveraging our established, fully dedicated
commercial infrastructure, and to expanding VABOMERE into other global
markets.”
Cornelius Clancy M.D., Associate Professor in the Division of Infectious
Diseases at University of Pittsburgh and Chief of Infectious Diseases at
the VA Pittsburgh Health System commented, “Carbapenem antibiotics have
been the preferred drugs for treating serious infections, such as cUTI,
due to Enterobacteriaceae-producing, extended-spectrum beta-lactamases.
With the dissemination of the KPC enzyme, new drugs that address this
resistance mechanism to carbapenems are a welcome addition to our
armamentarium.”
The FDA approval of VABOMERE was supported by TANGO-1, a Phase III,
multi-center, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy study to evaluate
the efficacy, safety and tolerability of VABOMERE compared to
piperacillin-tazobactam in the treatment of cUTI, including acute
pyelonephritis, in adults. The trial enrolled 550 adult patients who
were randomized 1:1 to receive VABOMERE (meropenem 2g - vaborbactam 2g)
as a three-hour IV infusion every eight hours, or piperacillin 4g -
tazobactam 500mg as a 30-minute IV infusion every eight hours, each for
up to 10 days.
The primary assessment was performed in the microbiologic modified
intent-to-treat (mMITT) patient population, and was defined as overall
success of clinical outcome (cure or improvement) and microbiologic
outcome of eradication (baseline bacterial pathogen reduced to < 104
CFU/ml). Overall success was observed in 183/186 patients (98.4%) in the
meropenem-vaborbactam group and in 165/175 patients (94.3%) in the
piperacillin-tazobactam group – a difference of 4.1% (95% CI: 0.3% to
8.8%). The most common adverse events for VABOMERE included headache,
infusion site reactions and diarrhea.
Michael Dudley, PharmD, FIDSA, Senior Vice President, Head of R&D and
Co-Leader for The Medicines Company’s Infectious Disease Business,
noted, “We are grateful for the support of patients, families, and
investigators that contributed to the rapid development of VABOMERE as
it progressed from discovery in our laboratories to availability for
patients in under eight years. This unprecedented speed has, in no small
way, been due to our outstanding collaboration with, and support
received from, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development
Authority (BARDA).”
Data from the TANGO clinical program, including data from TANGO-2, a
multi-center, randomized, open-label clinical trial of VABOMERE versus
“best available therapy” in subjects with known or suspected
carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), will be presented at
IDWeek 2017, to be held October 4-8, 2017 in San Diego. Last month, the
Company announced cessation of enrollment in TANGO-2 following a
recommendation by the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board,
which concluded that a risk-benefit analysis of available data no longer
supported randomization of additional patients to the “best available
therapy” comparator arm.
We expect that VABOMERE will be available in the fourth quarter of 2017.
The FDA approval of VABOMERE triggered a $40 million milestone payment
obligation to the former securityholders of Rempex Pharmaceuticals,
Inc., which we acquired in December 2013.
About VABOMERE™ (meropenem and vaborbactam) for Injection
VABOMERE™ (meropenem and vaborbactam) is indicated for the treatment of
patients 18 years of age and older with complicated urinary tract
infections (cUTI) including pyelonephritis caused by the following
susceptible microorganisms: Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and
Enterobacter cloacae species complex.
To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the
effectiveness of VABOMERE and other antibacterial drugs, VABOMERE should
be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly
suspected to be caused by susceptible bacteria.
Highlights of Prescribing Information
Dosage and Administration
Recommended Dosage
The recommended dosage of VABOMERE is 4 grams (meropenem 2 grams and
vaborbactam 2 grams) administered every 8 hours by intravenous (IV)
infusion over 3 hours in patients 18 years of age and older with an
estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) greater than or equal to 50
mL/min/1.73m2. The duration of treatment is for up to 14 days.
Dosage Adjustments in Patients with Renal
Impairment
Dosage adjustment is recommended in patients with renal impairment who
have an eGFR less than 50 mL/min/1.73m2. The recommended dosage of
VABOMERE in patients with varying degrees of renal function is presented
in Table 1 (below). For patients with changing renal function, monitor
serum creatinine concentrations and eGFR at least daily and adjust the
dosage of VABOMERE accordingly.
Meropenem and vaborbactam are removed by hemodialysis. For patients
maintained on hemodialysis, administer VABOMERE after a hemodialysis
session.
Table 1: Dosage of VABOMERE in Patients with Renal Impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
eGFRa
(mL/min/1.73m2)
|
|
|
|
Recommended Dosage Regimen for
VABOMERE (meropenem
and
vaborbactam)b, c, d
|
|
|
|
Dosing Interval
|
30 to 49
|
|
|
|
VABOMERE 2 grams (meropenem 1 gram and
vaborbactam 1 gram)
|
|
|
|
Every 8 hours
|
15 to 29
|
|
|
|
VABOMERE 2 grams (meropenem 1 gram and
vaborbactam 1 gram)
|
|
|
|
Every 12 hours
|
Less than 15
|
|
|
|
VABOMERE 1 gram (meropenem 0.5 grams
and vaborbactam 0.5
grams)
|
|
|
|
Every 12 hours
|
a.
|
|
As calculated using the Modification of Diet in Renal Disease (MDRD)
formula as follows: eGFR (mL/min/1.73m2) = 175 x (serum
creatinine)-1.154 x (age)-0.203x (0.742 if female) x (1.212 if
African American).
|
b.
|
|
All doses of VABOMERE are administered intravenously over 3 hours.
|
c.
|
|
Doses adjusted for renal impairment should be administered after a
hemodialysis session.
|
d.
|
|
The total duration of treatment is for up to 14 days.
|
|
|
Microbiology
Mechanism of Action
The meropenem component of VABOMERE is a penem antibacterial drug. The
bactericidal action of meropenem results from the inhibition of cell
wall synthesis. Meropenem penetrates the cell wall of most gram-positive
and gram-negative bacteria to bind penicillin-binding protein (PBP)
targets. Meropenem is stable to hydrolysis by most beta-lactamases,
including penicillinases and cephalosporinases produced by gram-negative
and gram-positive bacteria, with the exception of carbapenem hydrolyzing
beta-lactamases.
The vaborbactam component of VABOMERE is a non-suicidal beta-lactamase
inhibitor that protects meropenem from degradation by certain serine
beta-lactamases such as Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemase
(KPC). Vaborbactam does not have any antibacterial activity. Vaborbactam
does not decrease the activity of meropenem against
meropenem-susceptible organisms.
Resistance
Mechanisms of beta-lactam resistance may include the production of
beta-lactamases, modification of PBPs by gene acquisition or target
alteration, up-regulation of efflux pumps, and loss of outer membrane
porin. VABOMERE may not have activity against gram-negative bacteria
that have porin mutations combined with overexpression of efflux pumps.
Clinical isolates may produce multiple beta-lactamases, express varying
levels of betalactamases, or have amino acid sequence variations, and
other resistance mechanisms that have not been identified.
Culture and susceptibility information and local epidemiology should be
considered in selecting or modifying antibacterial therapy.
VABOMERE demonstrated in vitro activity against Enterobacteriaceae in
the presence of some beta-lactamases and extended-spectrum
beta-lactamases (ESBLs) of the following groups: KPC, SME, TEM, SHV,
CTX-M, CMY, and ACT. VABOMERE is not active against bacteria that
produce metallo-beta lactamases or oxacillinases with carbapenemase
activity.
In the Phase 3 cUTI trial with VABOMERE, some isolates of E. coli,
K. pneumoniae, E. cloacae, C. freundii, P. mirabilis, P. stuartii
that produced beta-lactamases, were susceptible to VABOMERE (minimum
inhibitory concentration =4 mcg /mL). These isolates produced one or
more beta-lactamases of the following enzyme groups: OXA
(non-carbapenemases), KPC, CTX-M, TEM, SHV, CMY, and ACT.
Some beta-lactamases were also produced by an isolate of K. pneumoniae
that was not susceptible to VABOMERE (minimum inhibitory concentration
=32 mcg/mL). This isolate produced beta-lactamases of the following
enzyme groups: CTX-M, TEM, SHV, and OXA.
No cross-resistance with other classes of antimicrobials has been
identified. Some isolates resistant to carbapenems (including meropenem)
and to cephalosporins may be susceptible to VABOMERE.
Interaction with Other Antimicrobials
In vitro synergy studies have not demonstrated antagonism between
VABOMERE and levofloxacin, tigecycline, polymyxin, amikacin, vancomycin,
azithromycin, daptomycin, or linezolid.
Activity against Meropenem Non-susceptible
Bacteria in Animal Infection Models
Vaborbactam restored activity of meropenem in animal models of infection
(e.g., mouse thigh infection, urinary tract infection and pulmonary
infection) caused by some meropenem non-susceptible KPC-producing
Enterobacteriaceae.
Antimicrobial Activity
VABOMERE has been shown to be active against most isolates of the
following bacteria, both in vitro and in clinical infections.
Gram-negative bacteria:
-
Enterobacter cloacae species complex
-
Escherichia coli
-
Klebsiella pneumoniae
The following in vitro data are available, but their clinical
significance is unknown. At least 90 percent of the following bacteria
exhibit an in vitro MIC less than or equal to the susceptible breakpoint
for VABOMERE against isolates of a similar genus or organism group.
However, the efficacy of VABOMERE in treating clinical infections due to
these bacteria has not been established in adequate and well-controlled
clinical trials.
Gram-negative bacteria:
-
Enterobacter aerogenes
-
Klebsiella oxytoca
Susceptibility Test Methods
When available, the clinical microbiology laboratory should provide
cumulative reports of in vitro susceptibility test results for
antimicrobial drugs used in local hospitals and practice areas as
periodic reports that describe the susceptibility profile of nosocomial
and community-acquired pathogens. These reports should aid in selecting
the most appropriate antibacterial drug for treatment.
Dilution Techniques
Quantitative methods are used to determine antimicrobial MICs. These
MICs provide estimates of the susceptibility of bacteria to
antimicrobial compounds. The MICs should be determined using a
standardized test method (broth and/or agar). The MIC values should be
determined using serial dilutions of meropenem combined with a fixed
concentration of 8 mcg/mL of vaborbactam. The MIC values should be
interpreted according to the criteria in Table 6 (below).
Diffusion Techniques
Quantitative methods that require measurement of zone diameters can also
provide reproducible estimates of the susceptibility of bacteria to
antimicrobial compounds. The zone size should be determined using a
standardized method. This procedure uses paper disks impregnated with 20
mcg of meropenem and 10 mcg vaborbactam to test the susceptibility of
bacteria to meropenem and vaborbactam. The disk breakpoints are provided
in Table 6 (below).
Table 6: Susceptibility Interpretive Criteria for
Meropenem/Vaborbactam
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pathogen
|
|
|
|
Minimum Inhibitory
Concentrations (mcg/mL)
|
|
|
|
Disk Diffusion
(zone diameters in mm)
|
Enterobacteriaceae
|
|
|
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
|
|
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
|
|
|
|
=4/8
|
8/8
|
=16/8
|
|
|
|
=17
|
14-16
|
=13
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
A report of Susceptible (S) indicates that the antimicrobial drug
is likely to inhibit growth of the pathogen if the antimicrobial drug
reaches the concentration usually achievable at the site of infection. A
report of Intermediate (I) indicates that the result should be
considered equivocal, and, if the microorganism is not fully susceptible
to alternative, clinically feasible drugs, the test should be repeated.
This category implies possible clinical applicability in body sites
where the drug is physiologically concentrated or in situations where a
high dosage of the drug can be used. This category also provides a
buffer zone that prevents small uncontrolled technical factors from
causing major discrepancies in interpretation. A report of Resistant
(R) indicates that the antimicrobial drug is not likely to inhibit
growth of the pathogen if the antimicrobial drug reaches the
concentrations usually achievable at the infection site; other therapy
should be selected.
Quality Control
Standardized susceptibility test procedures require the use of
laboratory controls to monitor and ensure the accuracy of supplies and
reagents used in the assay, and the techniques of the individuals
performing the test. Standard meropenem and vaborbactam powder should
provide the following range of MIC values noted in Table 7 (below). For
the diffusion technique using the 20 mcg meropenem/10 mcg vaborbactam
disk, the criteria in Table 6 (above) should be achieved.
