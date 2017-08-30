IRRAS AB Names Fredrik Alpsten New CFO and Deputy CEO

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a commercial-stage medical technology company developing breakthrough devices for a broad range of intracranial bleeding applications and procedures, today announced the appointment of Fredrik Alpsten as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer and a member of the executive management team. Mr. Alpsten brings approximately 20 years of operational, financial, and strategic business experience as an executive in the medical technology field. In his new role, Mr. Alpsten will report directly to the CEO of IRRAS, Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., from the Stockholm, Sweden site. IRRAS expects Mr. Alpsten to join during early 2018 at the latest.

"We are very pleased to welcome Fredrik to the executive team of IRRAS," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, CEO of IRRAS. "Over the last two decades, Fredrik has amassed a deep understanding of the healthcare industry, having served as both a public company CEO and CFO, and his breadth of experience in operations, finance, and strategy are well suited to help advance IRRAS to the next phase of the company's growth."

Mr. Alpsten commented, "IRRAS is an exciting company with a unique combination of intelligent medical device and drug delivery technology, world-renowned thought leaders in neurosurgery, and a proven leadership team. The opportunity to work at a company that has commercialized an innovative medical device to treat hemorrhagic strokes and the possibility to develop additional transformative products is very attractive. I am excited to join the company and help bring the IRRAflow technology to patients in need across the globe."

Most recently, Mr. Alpsten, as a member of the executive management team, served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Boule Diagnostics AB (Boule), a Swedish publicly-traded diagnostics company. During his six years in this role, Mr. Alpsten was responsible for overseeing multiple global departments including finance, investor relations, administration, IT, legal, human resources, and facilities. During his time at Boule, Mr. Alpsten also served as President and CEO of Clinical Diagnostic Solutions Inc., a US subsidiary of Boule. Prior to that, for three years he was President and CEO of Doxa AB (Doxa), a publicly-traded medical technology company located in Sweden, where he grew the company from a research and development company to commercial-stage marketing organization with a robust sales presence in the EU and the US. Before serving as President and CEO at Doxa, Mr. Alpsten was VP, CFO of Doxa for eight years and prepared the company for an Initial Public Offering on the Nasdaq exchange. Mr. Alpsten also served as Finance Director of N&T Argonaut AB, a publicly-traded company on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, for nine years.

In addition to different board assignments for the Boule group, Mr. Alpsten currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Personlig Almanacka Nordic AB and board member and chairman of the audit committee of Oniva Online Group Europe AB. Mr. Alpsten received a Master of Science degree from the Stockholm School of Economics.

About IRRAflow

IRRAS has developed and commercialized a revolutionary intelligent brain fluid management device stemming from its core IRRAflow technology that addresses the complications associated with the occurrence of hemorrhagic stroke. Currently available devices do not address the complications that lead to death because they do not prevent occlusion (or blockage) in the catheter during treatment and they do not accurately monitor intracranial pressure (ICP). IRRAS' products provide a transformative solution for stroke and hematoma patients with less invasiveness and more efficacy, through the integration of aspiration, targeted infusion and intracranial pressure monitoring in a single robust device.

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB is a commercial-stage medical technology company formed to develop and commercialize breakthrough devices for a broad range of intracranial bleeding applications and procedures. IRRAflow is the company's flagship commercial medical device that provides intelligent, dynamic control of CNS fluids to address the complications associated with the occurrence of hemorrhagic stroke. With its unique product portfolio, protected by key intellectual property patents and patent applications, IRRAS is well-positioned to improve patient outcomes and establish a leadership position in the medical device market. IRRAS is operational in Sweden and Germany with corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

