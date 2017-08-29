|
This Scientist Moved From Academia And Landed A Job At Inscopix
8/29/2017 2:51:43 PM
Vania Cao did a PhD in neuroscience before transitioning away from the bench to become an Application Scientist at Inscopix, Inc. She is now Manager of Scientific Content and Training at Inscopix. We caught up with Vania to learn more about how she moved from academia into industry.
You did a PhD in neuroscience at Brown University (finished 2013) and a postdoc at the National Institute of Mental Health before moving into industry. Why did you decide to leave academia?
comments powered by