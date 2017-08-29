|
How This PhD-Level Scientist Scored A Medical Science Liaison Job
8/29/2017 2:50:12 PM
In the past, earning a PhD degree would typically lead to an academic position at a research institute or university. However, PhDs do not necessarily have to choose the path of academia and research. It’s high time that PhDs are provided with information about various career paths so they can make informed decisions about their future.
In this piece, Mathura Shanmugasundaram (MS), PhD, a Medical Science Liaison at OneOme, describes her transition from academia to industry. The following conversation has been edited for clarity.
comments powered by