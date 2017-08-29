TCR2 Therapeutics To Present Solid Tumor Data At CAR-TCR Summit And CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. announced today that its Chief Scientific Officer Robert Hofmeister, PhD, and Scientific Founder Patrick Baeuerle, PhD, have been invited to speak at the CAR-TCR Summit and the CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference being held next week in Boston, MA, and Mainz/Frankfurt, Germany, respectively.

"The T cell therapy field is moving beyond CARs toward TCR-based approaches for tackling solid tumors. There is a growing realization that we may need to engage the entire T cell receptor complex to trigger the full signaling events that drive important processes such as robust activation, persistence and migration," said Garry Menzel, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. "TCR2 is at the forefront of this next wave with our unique TRuC platform in preclinical development for mesothelin-positive solid tumors."

The oral presentations will discuss rationales and mechanisms for its MHC-independent TRuC-T cells and provide additional preclinical data for TC-210, the company's lead program targeting mesothelin-positive solid tumors including ovarian, pancreatic, mesothelioma and lung cancers. TC-210 demonstrated superior antitumor activity and durability compared to CAR-T cells in a preclinical mesothelioma model and showed potential safety benefits based on its cytokine release profile.

Presentation at CAR-TCR Summit 2017

Title: TRuC-T Cells: A New Class of Engineered T Cells for Solid Tumor Therapy

CAR-TCR Translation Stream Date & Time: Wednesday September 6, 2017 from 2:25pm-2:55pm EDT

from Location: Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center in Boston, MA

Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center in Presenter: Robert Hofmeister , PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Presentation at CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

Title: TRuC-T Cells Targeting CD19 or Mesothelin Demonstrate Superior Antitumor Activity in Preclinical Models Compared to CAR-T Cells

Novel Agents Date & Time: Thursday September 7, 2017 from 1:00pm-3:00pm CEST

from Location: Rheingoldhalle Congress Center in Mainz/ Frankfurt, Germany

Rheingoldhalle Congress Center in Mainz/ Presenter: Patrick Baeuerle , PhD, Founder

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology company that has pioneered a novel class of T cell therapies that utilize the full signaling power of complete T cell receptors (TCR). TCR2 has developed a unique proprietary TRuC platform which can reprogram the natural TCR complex to recognize specific antigens found on tumors where they elicit rapid killing of cancer cells. The company has demonstrated superior activity against both hematological and solid tumor targets in preclinical models compared to CAR-T and believes its TRuC-reprogrammed T cells will serve as a backbone for solid tumor therapies. TCR2 was founded in 2015 by Dr. Patrick Baeuerle and backed with a $44.5M Series A financing led by MPM Capital and F2 Ventures. It has since assembled a world-class team of immunotherapy experts and entrepreneurs located in the heart of Kendall Square in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.tcr2.com.

