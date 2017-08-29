|
From Benchtop To Boardroom: 4 Must-Have Transferable Skills For Scientists(
8/29/2017 2:47:35 PM
There are many paths that proceed from a good life sciences qualification. But all too often, graduates and postdocs only look to academia for career opportunities, thinking that the ‘big, bad world’ of business is beyond them.
In fact, nothing could be further from the truth. Many of the skills needed to work in industry are the ones acquired in the laboratory, where working with the very principles of life fosters common sense and logic, and sharpens the mind.
comments powered by