 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

From Benchtop To Boardroom: 4 Must-Have Transferable Skills For Scientists(



8/29/2017 2:47:35 PM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
There are many paths that proceed from a good life sciences qualification. But all too often, graduates and postdocs only look to academia for career opportunities, thinking that the ‘big, bad world’ of business is beyond them.

In fact, nothing could be further from the truth. Many of the skills needed to work in industry are the ones acquired in the laboratory, where working with the very principles of life fosters common sense and logic, and sharpens the mind.

Read at News Release

Related News

comments powered by Disqus
 
 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 