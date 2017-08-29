 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
The Worst Job in the World: Personal Assistant to 2 Biotech Professionals



8/29/2017 2:46:18 PM

Are you a dog-loving, valid driver’s license-holding, non-smoking aesthete who’s organized, humble and willing to whip up delicious meals or swim out into the ocean after a runaway pooch?

If so — and if you can meet several un-indented paragraphs’ worth of other qualifications — we may have a gig for you. It’s the worst job in the world: personal assistant to a pair of biotech professionals with very specific requirements for their new PA.

