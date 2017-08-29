Karolinska Development AB Appoints Fredrik Järrsten As Chief Financial Officer

STOCKHOLM - August 29, 2017 - Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that it has appointed Fredrik Järrsten as Chief Financial Officer. Mr Järrsten, will join the Company towards the end of 2017. Mr Järrsten will replace Christian Tange who, after 4 years with Karolinska Development, has decided to pursue other opportunities. Mr Tange will remain with the Company until after Mr Järrsten's arrival to ensure a smooth and orderly hand over period.

Fredrik Järrsten is an experienced financial and business development executive. He will join Karolinska Development from Bactiguard Holding AB, a public Swedish Medtech company where he is Chief Financial Officer and Business Development director. At Bactiguard he, among other things, led the company's IPO on Nasdaq Stockholm in June 2014. Prior to joining Bactiguard in 2014, Fredrik was Director Business Development, including M&A, at Aleris, one of Scandinavia's leading private healthcare companies. While at Aleris, Fredrik concluded 30 acquisitions and 2 disposals which contributed significantly to the company's growth. Before joining Aleris in 2006, Fredrik was an Investment Manager at the private equity company, Litorina Kapital for 7 years, where he was on the Boards of 6 investee companies.

Viktor Drvota, CEO, comments: "I am very pleased that Fredrik has decided to join Karolinska Development. His broad financial knowledge both as a CFO and an investor, as well as his significant business development and M&A experience, will be vital as we work to generate exits from our investee companies. We believe we have multiple potential exit opportunities in the next twelve months which, if achieved, would crystalize significant value for our shareholders.

I would also like to thank Christian for his hard work over the last four years, a period of enormous change for Karolinska Development, and I wish him success with his future plans. I am pleased that he has agreed to work alongside Fredrik to ensure a smooth transition period."

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Christian Tange, CFO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 712 14 30, e-mail: christian.tange@karolinskadevelopment.com

David Dible/Mark Swallow/Pip Batty, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Phone: +44 20 7638 9571; e-mail: KDev@citigatedr.co.uk

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

This information is information that Karolinska Development AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Viktor Drvota, at 5.45 pm CEST on August 29, 2017