Orexigen (OREX) To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexigen® Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OREX) today announced that management will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences. The details are as follows:
Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date:
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Time:
1:05 p.m. Eastern Time
Location:
Boston, MA
Rodman & Renshaw Global Investor Conference
Date:
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Time:
3:25 p.m. Eastern Time
Location:
New York, NY
To listen to live webcasts of each presentation or to hear a replay of the discussions, please visit the "Investors" section of the Orexigen website at www.orexigen.com. A replay will be available for 14 days after the event.
Orexigen Investor Contact:
Jason Keyes, Chief Financial Officer
+1-858- 875-8600
ir@orexigen.com
Orexigen Media Contact:
Erika Hackmann
Y&R
+1-917-538-3375
erika.hackmann@yr.com
