Orexigen (OREX) To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences



8/29/2017 11:59:36 AM

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexigen® Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OREX) today announced that management will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences. The details are as follows:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Date:

Thursday, September 7, 2017

Time:

1:05 p.m. Eastern Time

Location:

Boston, MA


Rodman & Renshaw Global Investor Conference

Date:

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Time:

3:25 p.m. Eastern Time

Location:

New York, NY

To listen to live webcasts of each presentation or to hear a replay of the discussions, please visit the "Investors" section of the Orexigen website at www.orexigen.com. A replay will be available for 14 days after the event.

Orexigen Investor Contact:
Jason Keyes, Chief Financial Officer
+1-858- 875-8600
ir@orexigen.com

Orexigen Media Contact:
Erika Hackmann
Y&R
+1-917-538-3375
erika.hackmann@yr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orexigen-therapeutics-to-speak-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-300510734.html

SOURCE Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Read at BioSpace.com


