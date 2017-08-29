Orexigen (OREX) To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexigen® Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OREX) today announced that management will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences. The details are as follows:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Date: Thursday, September 7, 2017 Time: 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time Location: Boston, MA

Rodman & Renshaw Global Investor Conference Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 Time: 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time Location: New York, NY

To listen to live webcasts of each presentation or to hear a replay of the discussions, please visit the "Investors" section of the Orexigen website at www.orexigen.com. A replay will be available for 14 days after the event.

Orexigen Investor Contact:

Jason Keyes, Chief Financial Officer

+1-858- 875-8600

ir@orexigen.com

Orexigen Media Contact:

Erika Hackmann

Y&R

+1-917-538-3375

erika.hackmann@yr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orexigen-therapeutics-to-speak-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-300510734.html

SOURCE Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc.