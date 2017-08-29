FutureCeuticals Names Nagendra Rangavajla, Ph.D., FACN Chief Science Officer

MOMENCE, Ill., Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureCeuticals, Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Nagendra Rangavajla as the Chief Science Officer (CSO).

In this role, Nagendra will use his vast knowledge of the industry and technical expertise to lead the Research and Development (R&D) team in envisioning, evaluating and setting scientific priorities, organizing the scientific team and capabilities, coordinating communication and providing the administrative structure that supports the scientific team. His passion for translating business strategies into the R&D pipeline and to drive differentiated innovations, strong value and growth in Nutrition and Food categories will be a significant asset to the company. Additionally, his deep understanding of the nutrition industry and insights across the consumer segments is an ideal fit for FutureCeuticals, its products and customer partnerships.

Nagendra brings more than 20 years of experience in industry with the most recent role of Vice President of R&D at PanTheryx, leading its innovation, product development, and clinical strategies. Prior to that, Nagendra held global R&D leadership roles at Abbott Nutrition in directing innovation and pipeline development. Nagendra also served in leadership positions at Mead Johnson and Nestle.

"We are excited about what Nagendra brings to us from the CPG industry, but he also shares what I believe is our core passion for advancing health by translating business strategies into R&D pipelines that drive differentiation and value to the business," says Jeff Van Drunen, President of FutureCeuticals, Inc. "We have an extremely strong R&D team, and we are looking forward to Nagendra's leadership and making it stronger," adds Van Drunen. Consistent with his passion, Nagendra believes that FutureCeuticals' technologies have the strong potential to provide sustainable solutions for health & wellness across all segments.

About FutureCeuticals, Inc.

FutureCeuticals, Inc. is a vertically integrated functional food ingredient, product development, and bioanalytical research and discovery company with farms and facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, California, Europe, and Worldwide partnerships.

