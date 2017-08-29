PharmaJet Announces Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine For Needle-Free Delivery Begins Shipping For 2017-18 Flu Season

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaJet® Inc., the maker of needle-free injection technology, today announced that shipping has begun for the quadrivalent influenza vaccine for needle-free delivery with the PharmaJet Stratis® device for the 2017-18 influenza season.

"Adding a quadrivalent influenza vaccine to the already available trivalent vaccine offering with our Needle-free delivery means healthcare providers and patients now have a choice of vaccines for the upcoming flu season," said Ron Lowy, PharmaJet Chairman and CEO. "Not only does Needle-free offer an alternative for those 25% of adults that fear needles(1), but it also gives pharmacies and flu clinic providers a way to differentiate their flu immunization program, and a way to drive increased immunization rates and store traffic."

PharmaJet offers the only Needle-free delivery system cleared by the FDA for administration of inactivated influenza vaccines.

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

(1) Survey of the prevalence of immunization non-compliance due to needle fears in children and adults." Taddio A, Ipp M, Thivakaran S, et al. Vaccine 2012; 30;4807-4812 Web. https://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.vaccine.2012.05.011

About PharmaJet

Based in Golden, Colorado, PharmaJet's mission is worldwide acceptance of PharmaJet needle-free devices as a standard of care in the vaccine delivery market. PharmaJet's devices are also integral in the development of multiple novel pharmaceuticals. The innovative Stratis® device has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. In August 2014, the PharmaJet Stratis® device was cleared for delivery of an influenza vaccine to deliver needle-free flu shots. The Tropis® device for intradermal injections received authorization to apply the CE Mark in May 2016. The PharmaJet Needle-free devices are safe, fast and easy-to-use. They eliminate needlestick injuries, needle reuse and cross contamination, and help reduce sharps waste disposal. For more information, visit www.pharmajet.com.

