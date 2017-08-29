|
Celyad Reports First Half 2017 Financial Results And Operational Progress
8/29/2017 11:01:43 AM
MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad (Euronext Brussels:CYAD) (Euronext Paris:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD), a pioneer in the discovery and development of CAR-T cell therapies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2017, prepared in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the European Union. The full interim financial report is available on Celyad’s website in the Investors section. The half year 2017 consolidated financial statements were subject to a limited review by the company’s statutory auditors.
