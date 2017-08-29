 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Celyad Reports First Half 2017 Financial Results And Operational Progress



8/29/2017 11:01:43 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad (Euronext Brussels:CYAD) (Euronext Paris:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD), a pioneer in the discovery and development of CAR-T cell therapies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2017, prepared in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the European Union. The full interim financial report is available on Celyad’s website in the Investors section. The half year 2017 consolidated financial statements were subject to a limited review by the company’s statutory auditors.

Read at GlobeNewswire


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 