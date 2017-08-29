|
Almirall Appoints Peter Guenter As New CEO
8/29/2017 10:59:08 AM
Following the succession plan initiated more than a year ago, when Eduardo Sanchiz expressed his wish to devote more time to his family and other interests, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Peter Guenter as CEO of Almirall effective October 1st, 2017.
Peter Guenter joins us from Sanofi, where he has worked for the last 22 years, most recently as Executive Vice President Diabetes and Cardiovascular Global Business Unit. During his tenure at Sanofi, he held many senior positions including Vice President Eastern Europe and Northern Europe, Vice President Business Management and Support, General Manager Germany, Senior Vice President Europe, Executive Vice President Global Commercial Operations and Executive Vice President General Medicine and Emerging Markets. Before joining Sanofi, he held different positions in sales and marketing at Smith Kline and Ciba Geigy.
“I am particularly satisfied that we have been able to attract Peter Guenter to Almirall. He is a truly global leader and brings a wealth of experience in US, Europe and Emerging Markets. I am convinced he will bring what is needed to develop Almirall to the next level”, said Jorge Gallardo, Chairman of the Board of Almirall.
“I am excited and eager to join Almirall as CEO. The company has a clearly defined and sound strategy and has the determination and means to execute this strategy, putting the patients and customers at the center of everything we do. Together with my team, I am convinced we will be able to fully unlock the value of Almirall”, said Peter Guenter.
Peter Guenter is Belgian and holds a Master’s Degree in Physical Education from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Ghent.
Eduardo Sanchiz has been in Almirall for thirteen years and was appointed CEO in July 2011. We very much appreciate his efforts and contribution to the company, particularly for his leadership in the strategic transformation process. We wish him all the best in the future.
Eduardo and Peter will transition during the month of September.
About Almirall
Almirall is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong focus in Dermatology and Aesthetics with the mission of providing valuable medicines and medical devices to you and future generations. Our R&D is focused on Dermatology, with a wide range of programmes including key indications. Through our innovative products, agreements and alliances, our work covers the entire drug value chain. Almirall is continually growing as a specialist company in a wide range of skin diseases, in order to cover our customers unmet needs.
Founded in 1943, with headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, Almirall is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM) and it has become a source of value creation for society due to its vision and the long-standing commitment of its major shareholders. In 2016, its revenues totalled 859.3 million euros and, with more than 2,000 employees, it has gradually built up a trusted presence across Europe, as well as in the US.
