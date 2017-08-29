Scythian Biosciences Retains The Weinberg Group To Provide FDA Consulting Services

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scythian Biosciences Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:SCYB) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting arrangement with The Weinberg Group and has retained The Weinberg Group’s services for assistance with the Company’s FDA application process, including pre-IND and IND consulting services.



About Scythian Biosciences Corp.

Scythian is a research and development company committed to finding a solution for the prevention and treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury with its proprietary Cannabinoid combination.

Scythian’s mission is to be the first accepted drug regimen for concussive treatment. Scythian has recently formed a collaboration with the University of Miami and its world renowned neuroscientific team to conduct pre-clinical and clinical trials of its drug regimen. The University of Miami believes that Scythian’s scientific approach shows significant promise and differs from previous approaches to treat this growing problem. The collaboration with the University of Miami allows access to their extensive knowledge base in the fields of traumatic brain injury and concussions and allows for Scythian’s clinical studies to be undertaken at their world-class facilities.

Gillian A. Hotz, PhD, is leading Scythian’s program at the University of Miami. Dr. Hotz is a nationally recognized behavioral neuroscientist and expert in neurotrauma, concussion management, and neurorehabilitation. She has extensive experience in neurocognitive testing. Dr. Hotz has been the co-director of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s Concussion Program since 1995.

Scythian is also endorsed by Pro Football Legends and the World Boxing Association on its mission.

About The Weinberg Group.

The Weinberg Group is the global leader in regulatory and compliance services, with headquarters in Washington, D.C. For over 33 years, they have provided biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical consulting services to companies of every size on every continent, supplying them with viable and efficient drug development pathways and compliance solutions.

Contact Information For further information, please contact: Scythian Biosciences Corp. Jonathan Gilbert, CEO Phone: (212) 729-9208 Email: info@scythianbio.com