|
Regeneus (RGS.AX) Receives R&D Tax Incentive Of $2.6 Million
8/29/2017 10:52:27 AM
Sydney, Aug 29, 2017 - (ABN Newswire) - Regeneus (ASX:RGS), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, today reported that it has received $2.6m from the Australian Government's Research and Development tax incentive program for activities conducted during the financial year 2017.
The Research and Development (R&D) tax incentive encourages companies to engage in R&D and innovation, benefiting Australia, by providing a tax offset for eligible R&D activities.
WEB: Regeneus receives R&D tax incentive refund of $2.6m
About: Regeneus Ltd
Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell and immuno-oncology technologies to develop a portfolio of innovative cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human and animal health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, oncology and dermatology.
comments powered by