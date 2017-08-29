PositiveID (PSID) To Exhibit Its Caregiver Non-Contact Thermometer At The 2017 Fall Hospital Supply Chain Conference September 18-20th

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PositiveID Corporation (OTCQB:PSID), a Life Sciences Company focused on detection and diagnostics, announced today that its Thermomedics subsidiary will exhibit the Caregiver® non-contact thermometer at the 2017 Fall Hospital Supply Chain Conference from September 18-20th, at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Chicago, IL.



Caregiver, which is FDA cleared for clinical use, is a professional grade, infrared thermometer for measurement of forehead temperature in adults, children, and infants, without contact. It delivers an oral-equivalent temperature directly from the forehead in one to two seconds. Since there is no skin contact and Caregiver does not require probe cover supplies, it reduces the risk of cross-contamination, which is an increasing concern, and saves healthcare facilities the cost of covers, which are as much as $0.10 per temperature, storage space, and waste disposal costs. It is estimated that Caregiver can offer savings of $250 or more per year per device in probe cover supplies alone.

The Thermomedics team exhibits at several industry conferences each year to increase exposure and awareness for Caregiver and generate qualified leads for its national network of distributors.

The 2017 Fall Hospital Supply Chain Conference is hosted by Health Connect Partners, which connects providers and suppliers so providers learn real solutions and suppliers understand their real needs. Each aspect of HCP’s conferences is designed to provide the optimum environment for networking and building relationships between providers and suppliers.

About PositiveID Corporation

PositiveID Corporation is a holding company focused on life sciences, diagnostics, mobile laboratories, and medical devices. PositiveID’s ExcitePCR subsidiary is developing the FireflyDX family of pathogen detection systems, portable devices offering rapid sample-to-result detection in less than 30 minutes using real-time polymerase chain reaction chemistry. PositiveID’s E-N-G Mobile Systems™ subsidiary is a leader in the mobile technology vehicle market, with a focus on the laboratory market and homeland security. PositiveID’s Thermomedics subsidiary markets the FDA-cleared Caregiver® non-contact thermometer for clinical use. For more information on PositiveID, please visit http://www.psidcorp.com, or connect with PositiveID on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

SAFE HARBOR

Statements about PositiveID's future expectations, including the likelihood that Caregiver can offer savings of $250 or more per year per device in probe cover supplies alone, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and PositiveID's actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to target the professional healthcare market; the Company’s ability to attract and retain new customers; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors that could affect the Company's business is set forth in the Company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in the Company's 10-K filed on March 31, 2017, and 10-Qs filed on August 14, 2017, May 15, 2017, and November 18, 2016, under the caption "Risk Factors." The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.



Contact: PositiveID Corporation Allison Tomek (561) 805-8044