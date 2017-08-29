BioNovelus (ONOV)' CR-10 Part Of The Conversation About The Future Of Coffee Growing

Phoenix, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- / FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — The Latin American Symposium on Coffee Production which just concluded in Honduras focused on technological advances in the field of coffee growing in the Central American and Caribbean region. BioNovelus showcased its premiere product, the non-toxic disinfectant and biofungicide CR-10.

“Our participation here is a natural fit,” says BioNovelus CEO and founder, Jean Ekobo. “We are very much part of the conversation of where the future of coffee growing must go.”

Ekobo is referring to BioNovelus’ CR-10, which has proven to be effective in combating coffee rust, an affliction that threatens to eradicate the Arabica Coffee bean by 2080 (John Connor, Climate Institute Director (nrdc.org)) if growers are not strongly proactive in combating it.

The Honduras trip is part of BioNovelus’ plan to continue to increase the Company’s profile in Latin America. In this region, management is positioning the Company’s full product line to play a central part in increasing the productivity of various types of agricultural operations in ways that are both cost-effective and non-harmful to the environment.

“As the population increases and environmental demands become more severe, it becomes ever more important for producers and importers to look at ways of maximizing both their yields and the produce they export. We at BioNovelus are firm in our commitment to bringing our innovative solutions to the largest number of people possible.”

About BioNovelus:

BioNovelus is a bioscience company that honors the environment with innovative, cost effective, and disruptive technology-based solutions to crop protection, food security, and health challenges.

About CR-10 Biofungicide

CR-10 Biofungicide is a proven, biodegradable, non-toxic solution that kills bacteria, fungi, and spores rapidly, safely and effectively. It is a new generation of biofungicide with a unique mode of action. BioNovelus management believes that CR-10 has a broad range of uses in crop protection before harvest.

