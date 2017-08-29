GN Store Nord A/S (GN) Release: Transactions In Relation To Share Buyback Program

Acting under its share buyback authorization, the GN Store Nord board of directors initiated a share buyback program on May 4, 2017 in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules (company announcement no. 20 of May 4, 2017).

The share buyback program has been initiated in order to reduce the company’s share capital and to cover obligations under the long-term incentive program. Under the share buyback program, which is running from May 4, 2017 and ending no later than March 12, 2018, GN intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 1,000 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period August 22, 2017 - August 28, 2017:

No. of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction Value, DKK August 22, 2017 13,000 206.52 2,684,796 August 23, 2017 11,000 211.75 2,329,273 August 24, 2017 20,000 212.70 4,254,038 August 25, 2017 0 0.00 0 August 28, 2017 20,000 210.45 4,209,052 Accumulated under the program 1,713,110 195.55 334,998,416

Following the above transactions GN owns a total of 7,652,259 own shares corresponding to 5.3% of the company’s total share capital. Every Tuesday, GN will announce the number and value of repurchased shares in company announcements to Nasdaq Copenhagen.

For further information, please contact:



Investors and analysts

Peter Justesen

VP – Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 87 16



Press and the media

Lars Otto Andersen-Lange

Group Media Manager

Tel: +45 45 75 02 55



