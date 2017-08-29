Tyme To Present Prostate Cancer Data From Its Ongoing Phase II Trial For SM-88 At ESMO 2017

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyme Inc. (Nasdaq:TYME), a biotechnology company using cellular metabolism and oxidative stress to develop cancer therapeutics, today announced that it will present data from its ongoing Phase II clinical trial evaluating investigational drug candidate, SM-88, for the treatment of recurrent, non-metastatic prostate cancer at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) in Madrid from September 8–12, 2017.



"Our goal is to provide an effective, non-toxic treatment alternative for patients with a high risk of developing metastatic prostate cancer," said Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, Chief Medical Officer at Tyme Inc. "We look forward to sharing our initial data with the medical community at ESMO and discussing what we believe is an exciting potential indication for SM-88.”

Details of the Company’s poster presentation are listed below:

Poster Display Session: Phase II Trial of SM88 in Non-Metastatic Biochemical Recurrent Prostate Cancer

Date and Time: Sunday, September 10, 2017, 1:15 PM – 2:15 PM CEST / 7:15 AM – 8:15 AM ET

Location: Hall 8, Poster ID #797P

Presenter: Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, Chief Medical Officer of Tyme Inc.

Authors: Giuseppe Del Priore, Wen-Tien Chen, H. Dong, Steve Hoffman, Gerald H. Sokol; Morehouse School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA; Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY; Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY; Tyme Inc., New York, NY; Florida Cancer Institute New Hope, Hudson, FL.

About Tyme

Tyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, our therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. Our lead clinical program, SM-88, is a first-in-class combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer, and we are preparing to initiate an additional Phase II clinical trial for pancreatic cancer. For more information, visit our website: www.tymeinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements/Disclosure Notice

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements within this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding our drug candidates (including SM-88), their clinical potential and non-toxic safety profiles, our drug development plans and strategies, our completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials, preliminary data results and the therapeutic design and mechanisms of our drug candidates; and readers can identify forward-looking statements by sentences or passages involving the use of terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “designed,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Tyme’s control. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any historical results and future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to achieve clinical study start and completion dates; the possibility of unfavorable study results, including unfavorable new clinical data and additional analyses of existing data; risks associated with early, initial data, including the risk that the final Phase II data analysis, final results of additional clinical trials, or both, may be different from the preliminary data analysis and may not support further clinical development; whether and when any applications or other submissions for SM-88 may be filed with regulatory authorities; whether and when regulatory authorities may approve any applications or submissions; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect commercial availability of SM-88; competitive developments; and the factors described in the section captioned “Risk Factors” of Tyme’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2016 (available at www.sec.gov).

The information contained in this press release is as of release date and Tyme assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of future events or developments.

