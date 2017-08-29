Octapharma USA Sponsors NHF Annual Meeting, Shares Inspirational Bleeding Disorders Community Achievements

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octapharma
USA sponsored the National
Hemophilia Foundation’s 69th Annual Meeting in Chicago and provided
a patient symposium sharing the inspirational stories of three young men
with bleeding disorders, including Chris
Bombardier, who recently became the first person with severe
Hemophilia to summit Mount Everest. Octapharma also sponsored
Bombardier’s climb of the historic mountain in Nepal.
“My journey up Mount Everest was not only a dream come true for me
personally, but a statement that the frontiers of what someone with
hemophilia can do have changed,” said the Denver, Colorado mountain
climber, who is the subject of the documentary Bombardier
Blood. “Dreams that seemed unreachable decades before are now
within our grasp and dreams of all shapes and sizes can be accomplished
with proper treatment. Unfortunately, this access to care is not
equitable throughout the world and something that I believe our
community should rally around. My journey to the highest point in the
world, within an impoverished nation without access to treatment,
highlights this disparity in care and will hopefully inspire others to
make positive change within their own lives and advocate for change
globally.”
Octapharma
USA President Flemming Nielsen said the symposium was an opportunity
for the company to offer a program that would motivate and inspire
attendees.
“We really believe it is important for families and patients to
understand they can have a good quality of life while managing their
bleeding disorder,” said Nielsen. “We are determined to help patients
maximize their quality of life. While not everyone can climb Mount
Everest, with the right support, we hope that most patients can enjoy a
healthy life, one without limits.”
Bombardier Blood Director Patrick James Lynch, a filmmaker with
severe Hemophilia and CEO of Believe
Limited, told Octapharma symposium attendees that Bombardier’s climb
of the world’s tallest peak was groundbreaking. Please visit www.bombardierblood.com
for a behind the scenes look at the making of the documentary, which
will be released in 2018.
“It's proof that Hemophilia does not define anyone; it's the access to
sustainable, predictable treatment for Hemophilia that defines us,” the
Los Angeles, California resident said. “Only a few years ago, it would
have been unheard of for someone with Hemophilia to be summiting the
world's tallest mountains. Now, Chris has, thanks to the life-sustaining
treatments that are available to him. Meanwhile, those born with severe
Hemophilia in Nepal are statistically fortunate to live past 10 years
old. With Bombardier Blood and Chris' historic
accomplishment, we are seeking to celebrate the modern-day
possibilities of life with Hemophilia while simultaneously spotlighting
the unfortunate realities of those without adequate access to treatment.
Chris and I are extremely grateful for the support of Octapharma and
Octapharma Chairman Wolfgang Marguerre not only for the Everest climb
and documentary, but also their consistent history of supporting
Hemophilia patients in both the developed and developing worlds. We are
also grateful for the support and collaboration from Save
One Life and its founder Laurie Kelley.”
Mechanical engineer Seth Rojhani, a paraplegic with Hemophilia A, also
addressed symposium attendees on his recent experience as a member of
the Bronze Medal-winning Team USA wheelchair basketball team at the 2017 Maccabiah
Games in Israel.
“It was a great experience on many levels, an honor to represent our
country at these games and play in an international competition in the
sport I love,” said Rojhani, a Denver, Colorado resident who has been
playing the sport for 15 years. “It was also great to be in Israel, such
a historic place, for the first time. I have always believed that life
presents us with challenges, but if we continue to work hard and think
positive good things will happen. My opportunity to compete for Team USA
against athletes from around the world and exceed our expectations by
winning a Bronze Medal is living proof that anything is possible.”
Octapharma
USA has created the Facebook page Supporting
Bleeding Disorders to share inspiring patient stories and
educational information. Please visit the page at www.facebook.com/SupportingBleedingDisorders/.
About the Octapharma Group
Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma
is one of the largest human protein products manufacturers in the world
and has been committed to patient care and medical innovation since
1983. Its core business is the development and production of human
proteins from human plasma and human cell lines. Octapharma employs
approximately 7,100 people worldwide to support the treatment of
patients in over 113 countries with products across the following
therapeutic areas: Hematology (coagulation disorders), Immunotherapy
(immune disorders) and Critical Care. The company’s American subsidiary,
Octapharma USA, is located in Hoboken, N.J. Octapharma operates two
state-of-the-art production sites licensed by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA), providing a high level of
production flexibility. For more information, please visit www.octapharmausa.com.
