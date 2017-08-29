Kyocera Corporation (KYO) Begins Research In AI-Based Image Recognition To Help Diagnose Skin Diseases And Cancers Via Smartphone

Collaboration with University of Tsukuba to develop AI-based image
recognition for eHealth applications to diagnose skin diseases; project
targets commercialization by 2020
KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) announced today that its
subsidiary, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd. (hereafter “KCCS”),
has started joint research with the University of Tsukuba to develop an
Artificial Intelligence (AI) system capable of detecting melanoma and
other skin diseases by analyzing digital images of a patient’s skin. The
team aims to commercialize the technology by 2020.
Background
Recent developments in AI, image recognition, and IT infrastructure are
facilitating great advances in the ability to analyze digital images. In
the medical field, where digital imaging is already an essential
diagnostic tool, AI-based image recognition offers revolutionary
potential. Diagnosing skin diseases from digital images using AI will
offer great advantages over conventional practices, which now often
depend on the knowledge and experience of a physician.
In Japan, the number of skin cancer patients has approximately doubled*1
from 1999 through 2014. Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
has identified AI as a key technology in the healthcare and medical
sector. Because skin cancer treatment outcomes are substantially
improved by early diagnosis, better diagnostic technologies are in great
demand.
Overview of the Joint Research
KCCS is now working with Professor Manabu Fujimoto and Assistant
Professor Yasuhiro Fujisawa (both of the Department of Dermatology,
Faculty of Medicine, University of Tsukuba) to develop an
image-recognition system accurate enough to distinguish several types of
skin malignancies, including melanoma. The next phase of their project
will aim for image-based diagnostic support of any skin disease. In
addition to helping dermatology specialists, AI-based image recognition
could allow accurate diagnoses in rural and remote areas lacking a local
clinician, using pictures from smartphones or digital cameras to greatly
improve healthcare outcomes.
The project benefits from a database of more than 200 clinical images
accumulated over 20 years by the University of Tsukuba Hospital’s
Department of Dermatology. The University’s experiences and knowledge
including these images will be instrumental in assessing image-based
diagnostic accuracy in real-world conditions. Additionally, KCCS will
bring unique AI-based image-processing expertise accumulated through Labellio
— a cloud-based web service. The service allows any user to create a
simple “drag-and-drop” image classifier powered by deep learning.
|
|
Roles and Timetable
|
|
KCCS
|
|
Development of AI-based image recognition system
|
University of Tsukuba
|
|
Provision of clinical image database;
Assessment of system
accuracy and adaptability
|
KCCS and the University of Tsukuba will conduct joint research from
March 2017 through March 2018, aiming toward a commercial application in
the fiscal year ending March 2020. Furthermore, they plan to develop a
system capable of identifying more than 2,000 different skin diseases
from digital images by combining their respective resources and
expertise in the future.
*1 Based on patient survey by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and
Welfare.
Product specifications and launch dates are subject to
change without prior notice. All product names and company names
mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective
companies.
About
KYOCERA
Kyocera
Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) (http://global.kyocera.com/),
the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in
1959 as a producer of fine
ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these
engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other
technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of electronic
devices, semiconductor packages, printers, copiers, mobile phones, solar
power generating systems, cutting tools and industrial components.
During the year ended March 31, 2017, the company’s consolidated net
sales totaled 1.42 trillion yen (approx. USD12.7 billion). Kyocera
appears on the “Top 100 Global Innovators” list by Clarivate Analytics
and is ranked #522 on Forbes magazine’s 2017 “Global 2000” list of the
world’s largest publicly traded companies.
Kyocera
Communication Systems Co., Ltd. (KCCS) is a subsidiary of Kyocera
Corporation and a provider of ICT, telecommunications engineering,
environment and energy engineering and management consulting services.
For more information, visit http://www.kccs.co.jp/english/