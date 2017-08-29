Minnesota Startup Chromatic 3D Materials Secures Two Big Wins As It Builds The Next Generation Of 3D Printing Materials

Awarded Phase I National Science Foundation (NSF) grant and Minnesota
Cup Finalist
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chromatic
3D Materials is poised to change the world of 3D printing by
inventing the next generation of printing materials that will deliver
the durability required for finished manufactured goods. The startup was
recently awarded a Phase I National Science Foundation (NSF) grant at
the highest level, and advanced to the Minnesota
Cup finals, the largest statewide startup competition in the country.
Chromatic 3D Materials founder and CEO, Cora Leibig, PhD has a rare,
deep background in industrial material chemistry. She commented,
“Developing standard industrial- and medical-grade materials for 3D
printing processes is really exciting; our customers can manufacture
custom designs using custom materials in nearly every industry.”
3D printing, currently a $5B market, is revolutionizing manufacturing.
As improved materials allow the technology to move from hobby and
prototyping markets to manufacturing, 3D printing will enable:
-
customization products including patient-specific medical devices;
-
reduction of complex assembly;
-
local production
“The National Science Foundation supports small businesses with the most
innovative, cutting-edge ideas that have the potential to become great
commercial successes and make huge societal impacts,” said Barry
Johnson, Director of the NSF’s Division of Industrial Innovation and
Partnerships. “We hope that this seed funding will spark solutions to
some of the most important challenges of our time across all areas of
science and technology.”
The Minnesota Cup is the largest state-based startup competition in the
country. The organization serves as a hub for the entrepreneurial
ecosystem, fostering connections and growing awareness of the innovation
footprint in Minnesota.
Chromatic 3D Materials will also be presenting a business overview at
the Minnesota
Venture Conference on 10/25.
About Chromatic 3D Materials
For the first time ever,
manufacturers will have the materials required to build durable,
functional designs. Chromatic 3D Materials is inventing the next
generation of 3D printing materials with the durability to meet the
requirements for finished manufactured goods. Today, our reality
includes infinite possibilities for novel product designs, made possible
by our customizable property range. The scope of destinations for these
technologies is vast.
www.c3dmaterials.com