Minnesota Startup Chromatic 3D Materials Secures Two Big Wins As It Builds The Next Generation Of 3D Printing Materials

Chromatic 3D Materials is poised to change the world of 3D printing by inventing the next generation of printing materials that will deliver the durability required for finished manufactured goods. The startup was recently awarded a Phase I National Science Foundation (NSF) grant at the highest level, and advanced to the Minnesota Cup finals, the largest statewide startup competition in the country.

Chromatic 3D Materials founder and CEO, Cora Leibig, PhD has a rare, deep background in industrial material chemistry. She commented, “Developing standard industrial- and medical-grade materials for 3D printing processes is really exciting; our customers can manufacture custom designs using custom materials in nearly every industry.”

3D printing, currently a $5B market, is revolutionizing manufacturing. As improved materials allow the technology to move from hobby and prototyping markets to manufacturing, 3D printing will enable:

customization products including patient-specific medical devices;

reduction of complex assembly;

local production

“The National Science Foundation supports small businesses with the most innovative, cutting-edge ideas that have the potential to become great commercial successes and make huge societal impacts,” said Barry Johnson, Director of the NSF’s Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships. “We hope that this seed funding will spark solutions to some of the most important challenges of our time across all areas of science and technology.”

The Minnesota Cup is the largest state-based startup competition in the country. The organization serves as a hub for the entrepreneurial ecosystem, fostering connections and growing awareness of the innovation footprint in Minnesota.

Chromatic 3D Materials will also be presenting a business overview at the Minnesota Venture Conference on 10/25.

About Chromatic 3D Materials

For the first time ever, manufacturers will have the materials required to build durable, functional designs. Chromatic 3D Materials is inventing the next generation of 3D printing materials with the durability to meet the requirements for finished manufactured goods. Today, our reality includes infinite possibilities for novel product designs, made possible by our customizable property range. The scope of destinations for these technologies is vast.

