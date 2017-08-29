Hutchison China MediTech (Chi-Med) Initiates A Phase I Clinical Trial Of Selective PI3Kd Inhibitor HMPL-689 In Lymphoma Patients In China

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) has
initiated a Phase I clinical trial of HMPL-689 in China. HMPL-689 is a
novel, highly selective and potent small molecule inhibitor targeting
phosphoinositide-3 kinase delta isoform (“PI3Kd”), a key component in
the B-cell receptor (“BCR”) signaling pathway.
This Phase I study is a multi-center, open-label, two-stage study to
evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (“PK”) and preliminary
efficacy of HMPL-689 monotherapy in relapsed and/or refractory
non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients. During the initial dose-escalation stage,
the primary objective is to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD)
or the recommended Phase II dose (“RP2D”). Safety, tolerability and
preliminary efficacy of HMPL-689 at the RP2D will be further studied in
a subsequent dose-expansion stage in which several subtypes of lymphoma
patients will be evaluated. Additional details about this study can be
found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT03128164.
About HMPL-689
PI3K signaling is mediated by four different catalytic isoforms (p110a,
ß, ?, d). The d (delta) isoform is the most critical isoform and a
proven target in the BCR signaling pathway. This isoform is restricted
to hematopoietic cells and is highly expressed in lymphoid cells.
HMPL-689 is a novel, potential best-in-class, highly selective and
potent small molecule inhibitor targeting the isoform PI3Kd. HMPL-689
was designed for superior PI3Kd isoform selectivity, in particular to
not inhibit PI3K? (gamma), to minimize the risk of serious infection
caused by immune suppression. In preclinical PK studies, HMPL-689's PK
properties have been found to be favorable with expected good oral
absorption, moderate tissue distribution and low clearance. HMPL-689 is
also expected to have low risk of drug accumulation and drug-to-drug
interaction and is highly potent, particularly at the whole blood level.
A Phase I, first-in-human, dose escalation study in healthy adult
volunteers in Australia to evaluate the PK and safety profile following
single oral dosing HMPL-689 was completed in 2016. Results were as
expected with linear PK properties and good safety profile. Additional
details about this study can be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using
identifier NCT02631642.
About Chi-Med
Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches,
develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare
products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses
on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and
autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform
manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer
health products in China.
Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison
Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect
Chi-Med’s current expectations regarding future events, including its
expectations for the clinical development of HMPL-689, plans to initiate
further clinical studies for HMPL-689, its expectations as to whether
such studies would meet their primary or secondary endpoints, and its
expectations as to the timing of the completion and the release of
results from such studies. Forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things,
assumptions regarding enrollment rates, timing and availability of
subjects meeting a study’s inclusion and exclusion criteria, changes to
clinical protocols or regulatory requirements, unexpected adverse events
or safety issues, the ability of drug candidate HMPL-689 to meet the
primary or secondary endpoint of a study, to obtain regulatory approval
in different jurisdictions, to gain commercial acceptance after
obtaining regulatory approval, the potential market of HMPL-689 for a
targeted indication and the sufficiency of funding. Existing and
prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For
further discussion of these and other risks, see Chi-Med’s filings with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on AIM. Chi-Med
undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained
in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future
events or circumstances or otherwise.