Hutchison China MediTech (Chi-Med) Initiates A Phase I Clinical Trial Of Selective PI3Kd Inhibitor HMPL-689 In Lymphoma Patients In China

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) has initiated a Phase I clinical trial of HMPL-689 in China. HMPL-689 is a novel, highly selective and potent small molecule inhibitor targeting phosphoinositide-3 kinase delta isoform (“PI3Kd”), a key component in the B-cell receptor (“BCR”) signaling pathway.

This Phase I study is a multi-center, open-label, two-stage study to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (“PK”) and preliminary efficacy of HMPL-689 monotherapy in relapsed and/or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients. During the initial dose-escalation stage, the primary objective is to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) or the recommended Phase II dose (“RP2D”). Safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of HMPL-689 at the RP2D will be further studied in a subsequent dose-expansion stage in which several subtypes of lymphoma patients will be evaluated. Additional details about this study can be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT03128164.

About HMPL-689

PI3K signaling is mediated by four different catalytic isoforms (p110a, ß, ?, d). The d (delta) isoform is the most critical isoform and a proven target in the BCR signaling pathway. This isoform is restricted to hematopoietic cells and is highly expressed in lymphoid cells.

HMPL-689 is a novel, potential best-in-class, highly selective and potent small molecule inhibitor targeting the isoform PI3Kd. HMPL-689 was designed for superior PI3Kd isoform selectivity, in particular to not inhibit PI3K? (gamma), to minimize the risk of serious infection caused by immune suppression. In preclinical PK studies, HMPL-689's PK properties have been found to be favorable with expected good oral absorption, moderate tissue distribution and low clearance. HMPL-689 is also expected to have low risk of drug accumulation and drug-to-drug interaction and is highly potent, particularly at the whole blood level.

A Phase I, first-in-human, dose escalation study in healthy adult volunteers in Australia to evaluate the PK and safety profile following single oral dosing HMPL-689 was completed in 2016. Results were as expected with linear PK properties and good safety profile. Additional details about this study can be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT02631642.

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.

Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.

