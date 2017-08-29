Maetrics Release: Peter Rose Divulges Ins And Outs Of New MDR At RAPS Regulatory Convergence 2017

Peter Rose will be discussing the intricacies of the new Medical Device Regulation and providing insight for businesses to ensure seamless compliance at this year’s RAPS Regulatory Convergence

29 August 2017 – Peter Rose, Managing Director for Maetrics operations in Europe and industry leader will be speaking at the upcoming RAPS Regulatory Convergence in Washington DC about the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR) in Europe.

The new regulation has consolidated two existing legal provisions and replaced both the current Medical Device Directive (93/42/EEC) and the Active Implantable Medical Device Directive (90/385/EEC). Peter will share his expertise in the medical device regulatory landscape by explaining the main changes to the regulations and the specific requirements affecting manufacturers.

The experience which Peter has acquired throughout his career working in regulatory affairs has equipped him with a wealth of knowledge to share deep insight with professionals attending the RAPS Regulatory Convergence.

The new MDR will bring about important changes within the medical device industry, which means it is imperative that manufacturers understand the full impact which it will have on their business. During Peter’s presentation, he will shed light on the specific changes in the new MDR and will provide insight on how manufacturers can formulate a strategy to ensure compliance.

Peter will be speaking at the RAPS Regulatory Convergence at the National Harbour at the DC Waterfront on Monday 11th September from 3:00PM to 3:45 PM.

Peter Rose comments: “I am delighted to be speaking at this year’s RAPS Convergence. The new regulation is going to bring about an unprecedented change to the European regulatory environment by affecting all devices being sold into Europe which means it is fundamental that manufacturers understand the full impact which the MDR will impose on their business and do not delay in preparing to adapt to the changes”.

If you would like to find out more about the new MDR, contact Maetrics or visit booth 401 to meet the expert team.

