Catalent (CTLT) Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2017 Results
8/29/2017 9:49:24 AM
SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017, which ended June 30, 2017.
Fourth quarter 2017 revenue of $616.9 million increased 16% as reported and increased 19% in constant currency from $532.2 million reported in the fourth quarter a year ago. For fiscal year 2017, revenue was $2,075.4 million and increased 12% as reported and 15% in constant currency, compared to the $1,848.1 million recorded in the prior year. All three of the Company’s reporting segments posted double-digit constant-currency revenue growth for the fourth quarter and fiscal year when compared to the comparable periods of the prior year.
