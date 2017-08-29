Immix Biopharma Release: Pioneering Cancer Startup Closes Series A To Take Lead Candidate Through Phase 1B Clinical Trials

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Immix Biopharma, Inc., announced today the closing of its Series A financing to take its lead investigational product, Imx-110, through the completion of a Phase 1B clinical trial.

In preclinical studies, Immix flagship, platform candidate demonstrated efficacy against gliobastoma, triple negative breast, colorectal and ovarian cancer models. This cross-tumor efficacy in diverse models is a testament to the far-reaching potential of the approach employed by the founders of Immix. "By creating a combination therapy to attack the root drivers of cancer resistance to any therapy, we have the chance to really change the paradigm of chasing tumor adaptations and provide very meaningful benefit to cancer patients," shares CEO and co-founder Ilya Rachman, MD, PhD, MBA.

Imx-110 is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to inhibit cancer resistance and evolvability, while inducing apoptosis, encased in a nano-sized delivery system. The nanoparticle payload is expandable in that it can be bound to any targeting moiety to create a cancer-seeking therapy - delivering even more payload to tumors, if needed.

Immix' approach to combating cancer isn't like most. The team treats cancer as a multiclonal, highly evolvable system that coopts its host -- operating under the thesis that, without being able to block cancers' plasticity, there is a low likelihood of success in the long run -- no matter the therapy attempted. Conversely, if we can target the fundamental pathways that are core to evolvability, we can change poor outcomes by enabling therapies to work much more effectively even at lower doses. This is the concept behind Imx-110.

Immix is on-pace to submit its clinical package to Ethics Committees for review later this year.

About the Company

Immix Biopharma, Inc. is a privately held, biopharmaceutical firm focused on developing safe and effective therapies for cancer patients. The team was founded by Vladimir Torchilin, Ph.D., D.Sc. Director of the Center for Pharmaceutical Biotechnology and Nanomedicine at Northeastern University; Ilya Rachman, an MD, PhD, MBA, physician scientist and clinical researcher; and Sean D. Senn, JD, MSc., MBA, a senior biotechnology patent attorney and fund manager. The company's goal is to harness scientific advances in order to engineer transformatively effective cancer treatments.

