Ophirex Licenses Eli Lilly (LLY)-Shionogi Data For Novel Snakebite Treatment Development Program

— Field-Based Treatment Could Help Alleviate Global Medical Crisis —
— Death Toll and Suffering from Snakebite Affect Millions Annually —
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ophirex, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing major
unmet needs in tropical medicine, announced today that it has licensed
data related to sPLA2 inhibitors from Eli Lilly and Company and
Shionogi, Inc. for Ophirex’s development program for the field treatment
of envenomation, especially by snakes.
“We’re very excited by the potential of these sPLA2 inhibitors to hinder
the rapidly fatal effects of snake venom and transform the landscape of
this ancient and still devastating affliction”
Ophirex is working to develop a potential treatment that could be
administered in the field to inhibit the progression of venom, thereby
mitigating immediate, life-threatening effects of snakebites. Every
year, approximately 5 million people worldwide are bitten by venomous
snakes. Many of these bites result in envenomation, where a snake
injects venom (defined as poisons that are injected by bite or sting)
from its fangs into the bloodstream of its victim, disabling or
disfiguring an estimated 400,000 people and killing as many as 100,000
people annually. More than 75 percent of these deaths occur before
patients receive hospital-based medical care.
The Ophirex program focuses on sPLA2 inhibitors previously studied by
Lilly and Shionogi in clinical trials for unrelated indications. Ophirex
identified their potential to act against a broad spectrum of snake
venom sPLA2s — one of the most common and lethal components of snake
venoms — and has demonstrated their potency against 28 snake venom
sPLA2s from six continents. In preclinical studies, Ophirex has produced
data supporting the efficacy of sPLA2 inhibitors as a therapy for snake
venom (Toxins 2016, 8(9),248; doi:10.3390/toxins8090248).
“We’re very excited by the potential of these sPLA2 inhibitors to hinder
the rapidly fatal effects of snake venom and transform the landscape of
this ancient and still devastating affliction,” said Matthew R. Lewin,
M.D., Ph.D., Ophirex’s founder. “Thanks to Lilly and Shionogi’s true
commitment to accelerating this program, we can move quickly to combine
our preclinical evidence and their extensive preclinical and clinical
data packages to pursue development of sPLA2 inhibitors as
first-in-class treatments to address this huge unmet need. Our vision is
to develop the world’s first field antidote to snakebite, allowing
anyone to treat any bite, any place, at any time.”
The public health emergency of snakebite, which primarily affects the
world’s most impoverished populations, has recently gained international
attention. Doctors Without Borders / Médicins Sans Frontières (MSF) has
identified snakebite as one of the most significant medical crises
facing the globe and has flagged shortages of anti-venom, especially in
Sub-Saharan Africa. This summer, the World Health Organization (WHO)
officially declared snakebite a Neglected Tropical Disease. The crisis
has also gained the support of celebrities dedicated to global health.
The first of these was Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Harrison of the
Talking Heads, who, upon hearing of Dr. Lewin’s ideas helped co-found
the company.
“Connecting people with better access to care drives our collaboration
with Ophirex,” said Evan Lee, M.D., Vice President of Global Health, Eli
Lilly and Company. “Through our new initiative, Lilly 30x30, we’re
committed to helping 30 million people in resource-limited settings each
year access quality care. Thinking creatively and exploring innovative
partnerships is exactly how we aim to reach more people and fulfill the
promise of this commitment. We applaud Dr. Lewin and Mr. Harrison for
their commitment to improving lives by addressing a critical global
health priority.”
The extensive research produced by Lilly and Shionogi and now licensed
by Ophirex provides important insights on sPLA2 inhibitors and their
potential utility against snake venom. Large datasets from clinical
studies in rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and sepsis showed that the
compound of interest was safe and well-tolerated. While the compound did
not show efficacy against these diseases, it clearly demonstrated a
reduction of key inflammatory indicators, many which are associated with
envenoming.
About Ophirex
Dr. Matthew R. Lewin, an emergency physician and neuroscientist best
known as an expedition doctor, founded Ophirex to focus on developing
field treatments for snakebite. Ophirex is a public benefit corporation
committed to the ideal that treatment for any snakebite can begin
anywhere, anytime, by anyone. For more information, please see www.ophirex.com.
With Ophirex co-founder Mr. Jerry Harrison, a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer
(Talking Heads, Modern Lovers) an experienced technology entrepreneur
(MicroUnity, Garageband), Dr. Lewin has helped to raise awareness of the
need to address the global snakebite epidemic. Advocacy and research by
leaders in the field of snakebite, including Dr. Lewin’s, is featured in
the upcoming documentary, “Minutes to Die,” premiering in fall
2017 (www.minutestodie.com).